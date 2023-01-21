Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Related
KTVU FOX 2
NAACP rallies behind Oakland police chief placed on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - The NAACP is rallying behind Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who is demanding to be reinstated after the mayor placed him on administrative leave next week. Cynthia Adams, president of the NAACP's Oakland chapter, said Armstrong "did nothing wrong" and she urged Mayor Sheng Thao not only...
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD announce arrest in 2021 Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in 2021. Meredith Dechert is accused of the fatal stabbing of a 65-year-old man who officers found bleeding on the ground after they responded...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Oakland councilman Loren Taylor says placing OPD chief on leave is 'excessive'
OAKLAND, Calif. - The decision to place Oakland's police chief on administrative leave was "excessive," Oakland mayoral runner-up and former City Councilmember Loren Taylor said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave by newly elected mayor Sheng Thao following a report released Wednesday detailing allegations of police...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police chief requests 'immediate reinstatement' after being placed on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sitting next to his newly hired attorney, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday requested his "immediate reinstatement" as the city's top cop after being placed on paid administrative leave by the mayor last week. "I know I did nothing wrong," Armstrong said at a news conference.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police say 1 killed at gas station, 10 others injured in 'targeted' shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 11 people were shot or injured – and one was killed – at an Oakland gas station Monday night during the filming of a music video -- hours after the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Five victims were stuck by gunfire...
KTVU FOX 2
Stolen dog-walking van with 8 pets inside recovered in San Francisco, animals unharmed
SAN FRANCISCO - The dog-walking company's name is ‘No Nonsense Dog Walking,’ but there was certainly some shady activity going on Tuesday evening when the company van with eight dogs inside was stolen in San Francisco. Fortunately this story has a happy ending. San Francisco police said they...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected Half Moon Bay shooter threatened to kill former co-worker, court docs reveal
Suspected Half Moon Bay shooter threatened to kill former co-worker: court docs. The gunman who allegedly carried out a mass shooting in a Half Moon Bay farming community on Monday that left seven people dead, was accused in of threatening to kill a former co-worker and trying to suffocate the man with a pillow in 2013, according to court documents.
KTVU FOX 2
VIDEO: SFPD asks public's help in aggravated assault of elderly man
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Tuesday asked the public for its help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an unprovoked attack of a 78-year-old man, in an assault that sent the victim to the hospital. : San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting...
KTVU FOX 2
49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested in San Jose following domestic violence allegation
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested in San Jose on Monday on a domestic violence charge. San Jose police said at about 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Santana Row, where a woman reported that her boyfriend, identified as Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay residents help families impacted by mass shooting that killed 7 people
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Residents in the close-knit community of Half Moon Bay were shocked Monday by a mass shooting that left seven people dead and one person taken to Stanford Hospital with gunshot injuries. Dozens of San Mateo County Sheriff's investigators and the FBI responded to the shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police say 8 people shot, 1 killed at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - Eight people were shot and one was killed at an Oakland gas station hours after the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Family members at Highland Hospital identified the man who was killed as 18-year-old Mario Navarro. Some witnesses told...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD release updated sketch of 'Doodler' serial killer, increase reward for information
An updated sketch was released of the San Francisco serial killer, known as the 'Doodler,' who eluded authorities for almost 50 years. SFPD have also increased the reward leading to the killer's arrest to $250,000.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
KTVU FOX 2
2 separate hit-and-runs in San Francisco minutes apart, 1 dead: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two separate hit-and-runs by the same alleged driver occurred within minutes and blocks of each other, resulting in two injured and one dead in San Francisco, authorities said. Around 2:10 a.m. early Sunday in the Mission District, San Francisco police responded to 16th St. and Capp where...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least seven people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. The suspected shooter turned himself in at a sheriff's department substation where he was taken into custody around 4:40 p.m., the San Mateo County sheriff's office said.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay Shooting: Family members look for loved ones
8 people were killed by one gunman at two separate shooting locations in Half Moon Bay. Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed in the shootings, but family members tell KTVU their fears and anxieties are mounting as they have not heard from their loved ones since yesterday.
KTVU FOX 2
Investigators piecing together Half Moon Bay shooting
There was a community prayer service Tuesday night for those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Meanwhile, new information surfaced about the suspected gunman and his past.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
Comments / 0