ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

NAACP rallies behind Oakland police chief placed on administrative leave

OAKLAND, Calif. - The NAACP is rallying behind Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, who is demanding to be reinstated after the mayor placed him on administrative leave next week. Cynthia Adams, president of the NAACP's Oakland chapter, said Armstrong "did nothing wrong" and she urged Mayor Sheng Thao not only...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD announce arrest in 2021 Haight-Ashbury fatal stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood in 2021. Meredith Dechert is accused of the fatal stabbing of a 65-year-old man who officers found bleeding on the ground after they responded...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Oakland councilman Loren Taylor says placing OPD chief on leave is 'excessive'

OAKLAND, Calif. - The decision to place Oakland's police chief on administrative leave was "excessive," Oakland mayoral runner-up and former City Councilmember Loren Taylor said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave by newly elected mayor Sheng Thao following a report released Wednesday detailing allegations of police...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested in San Jose following domestic violence allegation

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested in San Jose on Monday on a domestic violence charge. San Jose police said at about 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Santana Row, where a woman reported that her boyfriend, identified as Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police say 8 people shot, 1 killed at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - Eight people were shot and one was killed at an Oakland gas station hours after the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Family members at Highland Hospital identified the man who was killed as 18-year-old Mario Navarro. Some witnesses told...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shootings leave 7 dead; suspect in custody

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - At least seven people were killed in a pair of shootings in Half Moon Bay on Monday, authorities said. The suspected shooter turned himself in at a sheriff's department substation where he was taken into custody around 4:40 p.m., the San Mateo County sheriff's office said.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay Shooting: Family members look for loved ones

8 people were killed by one gunman at two separate shooting locations in Half Moon Bay. Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed in the shootings, but family members tell KTVU their fears and anxieties are mounting as they have not heard from their loved ones since yesterday.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy