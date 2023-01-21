Newport News receives $640K grant to grow Seafood Industrial Park

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awards over $640,000 to Newport News to help grow the Seafood

Industrial Park.

According to a press release, the grant will be matched with $200,000 in local funds and will go towards design work for the development of a seafood market, dock improvements and dredging design.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for businesses and workers in communities across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will provide for improvements that will make the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park more easily accessible, creating business opportunities, and supporting food-based entrepreneurship in this historically underserved community.”

The Newport News Seafood Industrial Park provides full-service accommodations to the seafood industry and is one of the nation’s premier seafood harbors.

“Virginia is one of the largest seafood producing states in the nation, a critical asset to our growing reputation as the most attractive place to locate and grow a business. Virginians depend on our thriving seafood industry because it helps support our local economies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m pleased that this grant will enable the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park to make structural updates to their accommodations, enhancing the support it provides the seafood industry.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.