ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News receives $640K grant to grow Seafood Industrial Park

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13I8kO_0kM8ZnkO00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awards over $640,000 to Newport News to help grow the Seafood
Industrial Park.

According to a press release, the grant will be matched with $200,000 in local funds and will go towards design work for the development of a seafood market, dock improvements and dredging design.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to creating new opportunities for businesses and workers in communities across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will provide for improvements that will make the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park more easily accessible, creating business opportunities, and supporting food-based entrepreneurship in this historically underserved community.”

The Newport News Seafood Industrial Park provides full-service accommodations to the seafood industry and is one of the nation’s premier seafood harbors.

“Virginia is one of the largest seafood producing states in the nation, a critical asset to our growing reputation as the most attractive place to locate and grow a business. Virginians depend on our thriving seafood industry because it helps support our local economies,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m pleased that this grant will enable the Newport News Seafood Industrial Park to make structural updates to their accommodations, enhancing the support it provides the seafood industry.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. “With so much going on right now in Prentis Park, between the shooting and just random crime, it’s a challenge as we face that challenge every day,” said Reyatta Banks, who has served as its executive director since 2018.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/newport-news-school-board-to-vote-on-separation-agreement-severance-for-superintendent/. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins mourns loss of daughter. Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins shares the pain of finding out her daughter had died. Judge certifies charges against man accused of killing …. The case of...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new Portsmouth casino

WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Visitors discuss smoking being permitted inside new …. WAVY's KaMaria Bray reports live on Jan. 24, 2023. Complete coverage: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center …. For the people of all ages who rely on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Wawa, Chick-Fil-A Being Proposed For Jefferson Avenue In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Despite strong opposition, the Newport News Planning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for the construction of a new Wawa convenience store and gas station as well as a new Chick-Fil-A at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Drive. Many neighboring business owners and residents spoke out against...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Planning Commission Approves Plans For New Housing Development And Yacht Club

HAMPTON—The Hampton Planning Commission heard two separate proposals during a public hearing at its meeting on Thursday, January 19. The first was a rezoning application and use permit submitted by Olde Hampton Village Developers, LLC to rezone 16 properties totaling slightly more than 22 acres at the intersections of LaSalle Avenue and West Pembroke Avenue, West Pembroke Avenue and West Queen Street, and West Queen Street and Michigan Drive. The area is known as the former site of the Lincoln Park House Development.
HAMPTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood …. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new CEO. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E …. Visitors discuss smoking being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There has been a lot of excitement in Portsmouth, as the first permanent full-service casino in Virginia opened its doors Monday morning. The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino Portsmouth: What to know before you go

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After lots of anticipation and a slight delay, Rivers Casino Portsmouth is now officially open. It’s located at 3630 Victory Boulevard, just south of I-264 about three miles from Olde Towne Portsmouth, and opened to the public on Monday, Jan. 23. The ceremony included a performance from the Norfolk State Spartan Legion marching band.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy