Hopkinsville, KY

Russellville Runs Past Lady Blazers 65-25

A fast start fueled the Russellville Lady Panthers to a 65-25 win over University Heights Academy Monday at Jim Young Gymnasium in Russellville. Sophomore Lareesha Cawthorn scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 25-7 lead. A’miyah Collier buried...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Morris Hits for 31 as ACS Runs Past Todd Central

Make it a season sweep for the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Patriots used back-to-back-to-back threes to ignite a 13-0 first-half run and turned that into a 70-58 win over the Todd County Central Lady Rebels Monday night in Elkton. ACS had won the matchup between the two teams back on December 22 in Scottsville by a score of 64-55.
ELKTON, KY
Balanced Webster Turns Back Caldwell 78-61

Webster County had four players score in double figures — and just missed a fifth — while defeating Caldwell County 78-61 Saturday on Homecoming night in Dixon. The Trojans’ balanced offensive effort more than offset a big game by Caldwell sophomore JayDarius Wilson, who poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Short-Handed Lady Tigers Blast Clarksville Northeast

Reduced to eight players on Saturday and missing three of their top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers nevertheless raced out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 51-16 victory over visiting Clarksville Northeast. The Lady Tigers earned their second win of the season against Northeast to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Lady Lyons Top Christian Fellowship for Third Straight Win

Piper Cotham scored 19 points and the Lyon County Lady Lyons earned their third win in a row with a 68-60 victory over Christian Fellowship on Saturday. Cotham drilled a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter, but Jayden Jackson and Lillian Burnett combined for ten to help Christian Fellowship to a 16-10 advantage.
EDDYVILLE, KY
Sizzling Hot Start Carries Christian County Past Hopkinsville

The Christian County Colonels may have just sent the rest of the 2nd Region a message Saturday night and they did so in emphatic fashion against their crosstown rival. That message being that they are going to be a serious regional contender when the postseason comes rolling around in just a few weeks.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Signup Underway For Spring Sports At Hopkinsville YMCA

Although Spring is still a few weeks away, the Hopkinsville YMCA is already taking signups for several sports that will begin in March. YMCA’s Amanda Crutchfield says participants began signing up after the new year rolled around. Crutchfield says the signups will continue for at least the next month.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
BGMU confirms water line hit impacting Bowling Green neighborhoods

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Municipal Utilities have confirmed a water line hit impacting water pressure and service in some areas. The BGMU said in a social media post that an AT&T contractor hit a water line impacting customers on Wellington, Dorchester, St. Albans, Foxmoor, Scott Lane and the surrounding areas.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Two train cars overturn in Christian County

Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
PEMBROKE, KY
Name Released In Hopkinsville Stabbing

Police have released the name of a man that was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill of Hopkinsville was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday

Springfield Man Dies Following Deadly Joelton Crash Friday. SPRINGFIELD/JOELTON TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – This will be a follow-up on a serious crash Smokey Barn News reported near Joelton on Friday. The gentleman that initially survived the crash has now succumbed to his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Police.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023

Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
MURRAY, KY
Protesters boycott Anna’s Greek Restaurant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time in less than a week, the BG Freedom Walkers joined together to protest in downtown Bowling Green Monday night. The group marched from the Warren County Public Library to Anna’s Greek Restaurant. What led to all this?. An officer involved...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

