ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Plan to “re-forest” New Orleans after 200,000 trees lost to Hurricane Katrina

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ea1Rq_0kM8ZaGx00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A tree-planting group, Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL), has partnered with a local architecture firm to try to plant a tree on every block in neighborhoods that lack them.

SOUL and the architecture firm, Spackman Mossop Michaels, held a press conference Friday (Jan. 20) at the Sewerage and Water Board Green Infrastructure Project to announce their “Restoration Plan”.

The chosen neighborhoods include Hollygrove, St. Bernard, the Whitney Corridor in Algiers, Central City, and Little Woods.

NOLA Public Schools Superintendent honored with humanitarian award

“Urban trees are key to equitably addressing the impacts of climate change in New Orleans – from reducing storm water flooding from increasingly intense storms, to literally cooling down our hottest neighborhoods,” said Andy Kopplin, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

According to research by SOUL, New Orleans lost more than 200,000 trees after Hurricane Katrina. The research also shows that the city has a tree canopy of less than 20% coverage.

SOUL plans to expand its reforestation efforts city-wide by 2030, with a goal of complete reforestation by 2050.

More information is available at www.soulnola.org .

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

When is Mardi Gras 2023? Why does its date change every year?

NEW ORLEANS — The party has already started in New Orleans. New Orleans officially kicked off the Carnival season on Jan. 6, the 12th day after Christmas, also known as King's Day. Carnival season culminates on Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday, after weeks of celebration, joyous street parties, lavish balls, colorful parades, and sweet (or savory) king cakes.
ALABAMA STATE
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
NOLA.com

Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.

Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
IDA, LA
WGNO

Video: Fire engulfs Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third district firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at the Ground Pat’i in Metairie. The restaurant is located at the corner of Veterans Blvd and David Drive. Jefferson Parish Fire Department say the cause of the fire remains under investgation. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting […]
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

Windy Tuesday ahead of potential severe weather!

Another active forecast for today is on its way ahead of tonight's severe weather threat. Late tomorrow to midnight Wednesday, we see a line of storms approach from the west. We'll have lots of wind gusts today out ahead of the front, so a High Wind Warning is issued in addition to Coastal Flood Advisories.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site

No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

40K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy