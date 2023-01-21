Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Groping Woman At Brookside Restaurant Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of groping a woman in a Brookside restaurant. According to Police, Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant and went over to a table of women he didn't know. Officers say Wilkins allegedly began groping one of the women and then started punching another customer who tried to intervene.
KTUL
Man shot in the arm after breaking into apartment in east Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Crossings at Oakbrook Apartment Complex in east Tulsa. Police say they were called to the apartment complex around 6:40 a.m. Monday morning for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street.
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
KTUL
17-year-old suspect identified in connection to Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the teenager who was arrested last Friday in connection to a double homicide. WCSO says Heidi Dutton appeared before a Special judge Sigler today in Washington County District Court. This was her initial appearance and...
Tulsa police try to arrest man on warrants, ends up running away and hiding in attic
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested on Friday after he broken into a home and tried to hide from police in an attic, Tulsa police said. Scotty Tatum was wanted on several warrants and police went to a known address for Tatum to take him to jail, police said.
KTUL
Warming stations open in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold and snow. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7.
Tulsa police searching for suspect after woman shot in the head
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting on Friday night in a north Tulsa neighborhood, near 43rd St. North and N. Frankfort Avenue. Officers said, around 9 p.m., a someone called 911, saying someone’s mother had been shot in the head. Tulsa Police Sergeant T....
Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide
The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
Victims In Washington County Double-Homicide Identified By Authorities
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl accused of murdering the girls’ adopted grandparents. Lucas Walker and the girl then buried their bodies in the victims' own backyard, investigators said. It started as a possible missing persons case. But when deputies went to check...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
KTUL
18-year-old killed in Sequoyah County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old woman has died after a crash in Sequoyah County last Wednesday night. Troopers say Shilah Carrillo was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma around 8 p.m. on Highway 101 near 4749 Road, just north of Muldrow. Investigators say Carrillo...
Tulsa Business Helps Seniors With Cooking, Cleaning
A Tulsa business is working to make personal chef services more affordable for those unable to cook or who simply do not want to be in the kitchen. Alicia Urban, owner of Chefs for Seniors -Tulsa, said she started her business during the pandemic when she realized there is a growing need for the service.
KTUL
City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
Comments / 4