KENS 5
SAPD officer shoots, kills man who pulled a gun on police, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel on the west side late Tuesday night, police said. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Motel 6 off of S.W. Loop 410. Chief William McManus spoke from the...
KENS 5
Air Force Major Andre McDonald admitted to killing his wife, victim's family testifies
SAN ANTONIO — Bombshell testimony in the courtroom Monday revealed an alleged confession by Air Force Major Andre McDonald, who faces life in prison if found guilty of killing his wife in 2019. Testimony from Andreen McDonald's sister and mother illustrated a 41-minute phone call taken last Friday where...
KENS 5
Reward being offered for information leading to arrest following deadly hit-and-run
The crash happened in east San Antonio. The driver took off after hitting and killing the man.
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
KENS 5
Negotiate a pay raise amid inflation
SAN ANTONIO — Groceries and housing are costing us all more. Wages may not be keeping up with inflation for many of us. Annual reviews or possibly a new job give you the chance to negotiate for more money. Here are five tips on how to approach this difficult conversation with confidence to boost your pay.
KENS 5
Monday is National Pie Day
SAN ANTONIO — Grab a slice, Monday is National Pie Day. The day is marked to celebrate all kinds of pies, including fruit pies, berry pies and cream pies. People have been enjoying pie for a long time. Pie-making goes all the way back to the Egyptian neolithic period.
