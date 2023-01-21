ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Negotiate a pay raise amid inflation

SAN ANTONIO — Groceries and housing are costing us all more. Wages may not be keeping up with inflation for many of us. Annual reviews or possibly a new job give you the chance to negotiate for more money. Here are five tips on how to approach this difficult conversation with confidence to boost your pay.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Monday is National Pie Day

SAN ANTONIO — Grab a slice, Monday is National Pie Day. The day is marked to celebrate all kinds of pies, including fruit pies, berry pies and cream pies. People have been enjoying pie for a long time. Pie-making goes all the way back to the Egyptian neolithic period.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

