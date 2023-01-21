ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Energy Freedom hosts education day at state capitol

BOISE, Idaho — A new nonprofit looking to spread the word about non-carbon, renewable energy such as wind and solar took its message to the Idaho State Capitol this week. "From north Idaho to south Idaho, to the fishing family to a farming family, clean energy benefits everyone," said Peter Richardson, chairman of Idaho Energy Freedom.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

March for Life, counter-protest held on Roe anniversary weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Jan. 22 marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that struck down states' prohibitions against abortion. Anti-abortion groups marched on Saturday from Julia Davis Park to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol for the March for Life. The event has been held every year on the anniversary weekend of the Roe v. Wade decision.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Local housing nonprofit gets creative after losing federal funding

BOISE, Idaho — Letters pinned along the walls of Jesse Tree show just how grateful some Idahoans are for the local housing nonprofit preventing evictions. "The people we're serving are renters who are living month to month, paycheck to paycheck, and something happens whether it's they lose their jobs, have a health care bill or a childcare issue, their car breaks down and suddenly they can't pay rent," Executive Director Ali Rabe said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

GasBuddy: Gas prices rising nationally, and in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The average cost of gas in Boise has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.40 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy. "Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy