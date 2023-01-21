BOISE, Idaho — Letters pinned along the walls of Jesse Tree show just how grateful some Idahoans are for the local housing nonprofit preventing evictions. "The people we're serving are renters who are living month to month, paycheck to paycheck, and something happens whether it's they lose their jobs, have a health care bill or a childcare issue, their car breaks down and suddenly they can't pay rent," Executive Director Ali Rabe said.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO