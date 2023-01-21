Read full article on original website
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
'Idaho Launch' student grant program proposed in House committee
BOISE, Idaho — Two weeks after Governor Little's State of the State address, we are getting a first look at one of the biggest ideas from his address: the Idaho launch Program. It is an idea to send eligible Idaho high school students $8,500 to pursue in-demand careers after high school or to put towards getting a GED.
US Navy Sailors assigned to USS Idaho tour the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — The USS Idaho Commissioning Committee, US Navy Sailors and former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne spent Tuesday morning at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery honoring the fallen men and women who served our nation. “It definitely makes me feel humbled,” said Executive Officer Lt. Commander Darrell Smith.
Idaho Energy Freedom hosts education day at state capitol
BOISE, Idaho — A new nonprofit looking to spread the word about non-carbon, renewable energy such as wind and solar took its message to the Idaho State Capitol this week. "From north Idaho to south Idaho, to the fishing family to a farming family, clean energy benefits everyone," said Peter Richardson, chairman of Idaho Energy Freedom.
March For Life Saturday: 'Now the hard work begins,' Idaho GOP says
BOISE, Idaho — For the past half century, the weekend closest to Jan. 22 has been a time people on both sides of the abortion-rights issue take to the streets in cities across the U.S. This year is no exception, but for participants in the March For Life and in pro-abortion rights -- a.k.a. pro-choice -- camps, the legal and political fight has changed.
Capitol press conference hailed Roe v. Wade, railed against Idaho's trigger law
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In recognition of the Supreme Court ruling making Roe v. Wade the law of the land 50 years ago on Jan. 22, 1973, members of Planned Parenthood, Legal Voice and ACLU, along with some Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the capitol on Friday at noon.
March for Life, counter-protest held on Roe anniversary weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Jan. 22 marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that struck down states' prohibitions against abortion. Anti-abortion groups marched on Saturday from Julia Davis Park to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol for the March for Life. The event has been held every year on the anniversary weekend of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Idaho lawmaker tries to ban state agencies from supporting non-government sponsored events
BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks...
Local housing nonprofit gets creative after losing federal funding
BOISE, Idaho — Letters pinned along the walls of Jesse Tree show just how grateful some Idahoans are for the local housing nonprofit preventing evictions. "The people we're serving are renters who are living month to month, paycheck to paycheck, and something happens whether it's they lose their jobs, have a health care bill or a childcare issue, their car breaks down and suddenly they can't pay rent," Executive Director Ali Rabe said.
GasBuddy: Gas prices rising nationally, and in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The average cost of gas in Boise has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.40 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy. "Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
One Idaho House committee will prioritize 'voters' over kids for testimony
BOISE, Idaho — The Judiciary, Rules and Administration House Committee will not accept testimony from minors, committee chairman Rep. Bruce Skaug announced in Tuesday's committee meeting. "It's my job as committee chair is to maintain decorum and get everyone heard in committee. I have to give preference to the...
Idaho Today: This week's issue of Boise Weekly
Jeanne Huff tells us all about this week's issue of Boise Weekly, you can now receive Boise Weekly right to your door. More information here.
Idaho Today: New Years resolutions with the Idaho Today staff
Bradley & Cowan check in with Joey on whether or not they kept up with their New Years resolutions from 2022.
How to celebrate the Chinese New Year in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. The Chinese New Year is coming up this Sunday. Here’s how Idahoans can help celebrate in the Treasure Valley. This holiday is important within Chinese culture, and over 1 billion people celebrate it worldwide. This year is...
Field to Fork Festival celebrating Idaho food and beverage producers on Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — Farmers, chefs, and food vendors are cooking up a lot to do on Thursday. The first Field to Fork Festival is an interactive trade fair to celebrate Idaho's food and beverage producers. There is a lot on the event's menu, including panels, vendors, and workshops all about food.
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Washington Medical Commission sends statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Medical Commission confirmed Wednesday that it has issued a statement of charges against Dr. Ryan Cole, MD, related to statements he has made about COVID-19 and related to his treatment of the virus. Cole lives and practices in Idaho, and is currently one of...
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is in need of help from dog fosters in the Treasure Valley, as they are "drowning" in the number of requests from people wanting to surrender their pups. Board President Karinna Lozano told KTVB Meridian Canine Rescue has seen roughly 30 to 40...
Idaho Today: Connection is the Cure
Connection is the Cure is a free event with many resources available for mental health, addiction, etc.
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE, Idaho — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans.
