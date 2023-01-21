Read full article on original website
Jan. 25 - Proposed name change for office of Indiana auditor better aligns with duties but requires further consideration
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz wants Hoosiers to know: regardless of her title, she isn’t really auditing anything. “I always like to be on the same page with anybody in the room, and I feel like I spend a lot of time explaining that I don’t audit governments, I don’t audit tax returns, I won’t audit your township,” Klutz said. “I think it’s confusing for the public.”
Measure to repeal motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska returns to Legislature
The perennial effort to repeal, or at least loosen, Nebraska’s law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets returned to the Legislature on Tuesday. State law has required anyone riding a motorcycle to strap on a helmet since 1989, even as other states have reversed course and eliminated or relaxed their requirements.
UGA Extension helps farmers save 100 million gallons of water
ATHENS — Over the last few decades, water use-related disagreements between Georgia and its surrounding states have held the spotlight in the Southeast. Legal battles have been fought, and although Georgia won the most recent lawsuit, the court’s decision stressed that Georgia shares the responsibility to conserve that most precious, non-renewable resource on which we all depend — water.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law on Tuesday. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor's top legislative priorities of the session. All public school...
Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement
Improving educational outcomes is the primary focus this year for the Statehouse organization advocating for African American Hoosiers in the Indiana House and Senate. State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Monday that the group's 15 state legislators are working to enact legislation aimed at closing the minority student achievement gap.
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Governor wants to fund private school education
Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address
In the first State of the State address of his second term, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed boosting mental health spending and increasing funding for public education and local governments — proposals that may see some support from the Republican-controlled Legislature, depending on the price tag. Evers...
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
Nebraska experiences first winter COVID lull as cases hit lowest point since April
COVID-19 cases in Nebraska hit a nine-month low last week with the state apparently experiencing something it has never seen during the three-year pandemic — a winter lull. Nebraska reported 924 cases for the week ending Wednesday, down 38% from 1,486 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the first time new cases in Nebraska had dropped below 1,000 since the first week of May, and it’s the lowest case level since late April.
Georgia voters express confidence in process
ATLANTA — MIT’s Election Data and Science Lab, in conjunction with the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Georgia, surveyed registered voters on various aspects of the voting process in Georgia. The November 2022 Post-Election Voter Satisfaction Survey showed positive results for Georgia voters.
Educators, lawmakers react to school voucher bill's passage
(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
Indiana may partially toss its 1985 throwing star ban
A moral panic fueled by dramatic slayings in martial arts movies and television shows spurred Indiana lawmakers in 1985 to ban the manufacture, possession or use of what they labeled at the time as "Chinese throwing stars." Nearly four decades later, when just about any Hoosier adult legally can carry...
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
FPS stopped use of racial justice, LGBT-themed book in 2022
Officials at Fremont Public Schools stopped distribution of a racial diversity and LGBTQ+-affirming book in fall 2022 following complaints from several local parents, officials confirmed on Monday, Jan. 23. The book, titled “All are Welcome,” was purchased under a federal program by Washington Elementary School principal Erica Kobza and, according...
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on `high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
Texas Gov Abbott prepares state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of a winter storm system and severe weather threats expected through Wednesday morning. “The State of Texas is fully prepared for incoming inclement winter weather and severe storms expected...
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban
OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
