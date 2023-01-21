Read full article on original website
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
WCVB
Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees
HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line. The integration opportunities are endless, after Lego announced that Boston will be the site of its North American headquarters. The move will...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
WCVB
Man who police say was raped at MGH clinic wants answers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The man who told police he was raped at a Massachusetts General Hospital clinic by a medical technician wants to know how this could have happened and what MGH is doing to prevent it from happening again, his lawyer told 5 Investigates. "He's still really in...
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
vineyardgazette.com
Mass General Brigham Centralizes Management Structure
After reporting a $432 million operating loss for the last fiscal year, Boston-based Mass General Brigham is taking steps to centralize management of its six community hospitals, including Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, in what it describes as an effort to improve efficiency and streamline costs. Denise Schepici, who was hired...
WCVB
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — One person died Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts. A Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on the highway just before 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median barrier separating the eastbound and westbound sides, Massachusetts State Police said.
Driver in wrong-way crash dies on I-290 in Worcester
A Marlborough man driving the wrong way on I-290 in Worcester has died after striking an oncoming vehicle.
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters
The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
WCVB
Boston's AAPI community pays respects to victims of California shooting
BOSTON — Food, laughter and performances filled Empire Garden Restaurant in Chinatown during a banquet Monday night, the latest in a string of Lunar New Year parties in Boston to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit. "It's a time for family to get together, just like...
WCVB
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault
BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
WCVB
LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston
BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
