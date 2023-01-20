Catholic clergy abuse victims ask Kansas attorney general to release full report of 4-year inquiry

Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Kansas senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The campaign for Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a “cyber-criminal” last year, according to a Federal Election Commission filing from December. The FEC filing says that the senator’s campaign fell victim to a “third-party cyber-criminal” who used...
Wichita Eagle
FBI investigating $690,000 wire theft from Jerry Moran’s Senate campaign
The FBI is investigating allegations that a thief stole from Sen. Jerry Moran’s campaign fund while he was running for U.S. Senate last year, according to a letter his campaign sent to the federal elections commission. Moran’s campaign wrote a letter to the FEC on Dec. 8, alerting it...
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas public defense agency struggles with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
WIBW
Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
republic-online.com
Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain
Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
WIBW
Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see a minimum wage of $16 per hour by 2027. Kansas Senator Ethan Corson (D-Overland Park) introduced Senate Bill 70 - the Making Work Pay Act - on Thursday, Jan. 19. It would increase the state’s minimum wage. The bill proposes gradual increases...
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
backcountryhunters.org
Kansas deer tag legislation bad for hunters and hunting
Everybody knows there's no such thing as a free lunch, right? Yet there are some folks in the Kansas legislature who think that you don't understand that fact. They think that offering you free deer tags will pull the wool over your eyes and hide what they are actually trying to do. A bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature this session (HB 2079) offers a lot of folks free deer tags, but it has nothing to do with deer tags in the long term. The real goal of that bill is to change hunting in Kansas forever. Free deer tags are simply the bait being dangled in front of you. Don't take it! They want to take ownership of the wildlife away from ALL citizens and place it in the hands of a few, very influential, people. And those few people care only about their wallets, not our great Kansas hunting traditions.
AOL Corp
CDC puts 12 Kansas counties at medium COVID-19 community level, 1 at high this week
Kansas has a seven-day rolling average of 153 new COVID-19 cases per day as of Jan. 18, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. As of Jan. 18, the state has seen 1,937 new cases and 69 deaths since Jan. 11. Sedgwick County remains at low community level,...
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
mediafeed.org
Kansas first-time homebuyer assistance programs
Though their housing market is generally known for being more affordable than most, first-time homebuyers in Kansas are facing many of the same challenges as buyers across the country. Prices have been rising. Inventory is low. And the competition for available homes can be fierce. According to Redfin, the median...
WIBW
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.
Western Kansas farmers are pushing to save the Ogallala Aquifer before it’s too late
Several counties have already lost more than half of their underground water. But a new plan could save more of what’s left.
How much snow has fallen in Kansas?
Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.
garnett-ks.com
What Davos needs is Kansas
The overall message from last week’s World Economic Forum kook festival to all us unwashed coach flyers paying $6 for a dozen eggs was abundantly clear:. Shut up and put the diaper on your cow. How we little people thirst for the annual gems of knowledge from this Avengers-like...
KWCH.com
I-70 back open in NW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened Interstate 70 in both directions between Hays and the Colorado border. KDOT is advising drivers to use caution while crews continue to remove snow and ice from the roadway. Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to...
Nationwide recall impacts Kansas due to peanut allergy risks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a product sold in retail location in Kansas due to an allergy alert on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration said SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, Washington, announced that it was voluntarily recalling a limited amount of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5 oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate […]
