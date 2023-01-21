Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Our 7 Favorite Must-Try Burgers in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
NECN
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
WCVB
Boston’s Latin Quarter designation aims to preserve Jamaica Plain’s cultural identity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2016, Boston city councilors designated Jamaica Plain’s Hyde and Jackson Squares, with bustling Centre Street down the middle, asBoston’s Latin Quarter. In 2018, the Mass Cultural Council followed suit, officially designating the neighborhood the Latin Quarter Cultural District. Part of the mission of...
WCVB
LEGO group to build North American headquarters in Boston
BOSTON — The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved building toy, will be moving hundreds of jobs into Boston in the coming years. The company announced plans on Tuesday to relocate its head office for the Americas from Enfield, Connecticut, by the end of 2026. The company opened its...
WCVB
Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
WCVB
Student injured in fight at Boston Latin Academy
BOSTON — One student was injured Monday in a fight involving four middle school students at Boston Latin Academy. The student was taken to a hospital and later released, according to school officials. Boston Police said officials are investigating the potential use of a "dangerous sharp object" in the...
madison-park.org
In CBS Boston: Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
On January 19th, 2023, CBS Boston reported that “the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury.” According to CBS Boston, “Parcel P3 is made up of 7.7 acres of vacant land, off of Tremont Street, just blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.” Parcel P3 will also be home to the following:
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
WCVB
Half of Harvard, Massachusetts, without power after icy-storm downs trees
HARVARD, Mass. — Half of the electric customers in Harvard, Massachusetts, are without power Tuesday after an icy storm downed trees and power lines. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said about 1,400 customers were without power just before 11:30 a.m. The outage affects nearly 60% of the small town.
whdh.com
Cambridge Public Schools open ‘sacred spaces’ for students and staff
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Public Schools opened “sacred spaces” Monday for students and staff. Prayer rugs will be available in these areas, which are designated for spiritual or religious practices. The schools are hoping these spaces will create a more inclusive environment for everyone. (Copyright (c) 2022...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building
IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters
The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
What Boston forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of Wednesday’s winter weather
"Messy PM commute tomorrow before rain takes over." National Weather Service: ‘Snow develops Wed afternoon & impacts the evening commute’. Jason Brewer, Boston25 News: ‘Messy PM commute tomorrow before rain takes over.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Not expecting a lot, but some snowy PM travel before switching.’. Pete...
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Comments / 0