Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
BBC
Germany confirms it will provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks
After weeks of reluctance, Germany has agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in what Kyiv hopes will be a game-changer on the battlefield. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the decision to send 14 tanks - and allow other countries to send theirs too - at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
BBC
Formula 1's owners accuse head of FIA of 'unacceptable' remarks about championship's value
Formula 1's owners have accused the head of motorsport's governing body of making "unacceptable" remarks about the championship's value. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Monday described $20bn (£16.2bn) as an "inflated price tag being put on F1". A letter sent by F1 and owner Liberty Media to the...
Canoo Inks Distribution Agreement With GCC Olayan In Saudi Arabia
Canoo Inc GOEV has signed an exclusive agreement with GCC Olayan, a subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding Company (OSHCO). The agreement is for sale, service, and distribution of Canoo fleet solutions in Saudi Arabia. The first phase of the agreement is for the sale, distribution, service maintenance, and repair of...
Germany approves Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine as White House plans to send Abrams tanks
Germany confirms it will send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as the Biden administration mulls whether to send its coveted M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.
Germany sees brighter outlook for Europe’s largest economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German government on Wednesday said it expects to eke out economic growth this year instead of a decline as Europe’s largest economy manages its energy divorce from Russia and shells out support for consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. The outlook...
BBC
US embassy moves to cut visa wait time for Indians
The US embassy and its consulates in India have launched several new initiatives to cut wait time and increase visa processing across the country. The current wait-time for Indian visitors is 500-600 days. The US mission said its services in India had been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a...
BBC
Andrey Medvedev: Russian Wagner mercenary who fled to Norway arrested
A former Russian paramilitary commander who claimed asylum in Norway earlier this month has been arrested by police. Andrey Medvedev is being held under the Immigration Act, police spokesperson Jon Andreas Johansen told the BBC. His lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told the BBC that the 26-year-old had been moved to a...
BBC
China Covid: Coffins sell out as rural losses mount
The BBC has found evidence of a considerable number of Covid-related deaths in China's rural regions, as the virus spread from big cities to more remote areas with older populations. In Xinzhou region of northern Shanxi province the coffin makers have been busy. We watched the skilled craftsmen as they...
