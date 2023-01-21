A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO