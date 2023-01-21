ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash

Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
CHICAGO, IL
5 Shot, 2 Fatally, in ‘Targeted' Home Invasion in South Shore

Five people were shot, two fatally, in what police called a "targeted" home invasion Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at around 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to law enforcement. One of the victims who was shot managed to escape the residence and went to a nearby business for help, said Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Sean Loughran.
CHICAGO, IL
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose

The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway

A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
