Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Masked Men Attempt to Kidnap Evanston Teen in Broad Daylight, Police Say
A community is in shock after two men tried to kidnap an 18-year-old woman in suburban Evanston on Monday. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue just before 4 p.m. The woman told police that she had been walking in the neighborhood on her...
4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash
Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.
5 Shot, 2 Fatally, in ‘Targeted' Home Invasion in South Shore
Five people were shot, two fatally, in what police called a "targeted" home invasion Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at around 1:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 78th Street, according to law enforcement. One of the victims who was shot managed to escape the residence and went to a nearby business for help, said Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Sean Loughran.
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose
The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
After Recent Incidents, Hazel Crest Officials Unveil New Plan to Combat Violent Crime
Police are ramping up patrols and officials are urging parents to pick their children up from school in Hazel Crest following two recent incidents that have some alarmed. On Jan. 11, there was a drive-by shooting just two blocks from Jesse White Learning Academy near 169th Street and Anthony Avenue, according to police.
Body Missing After Funeral Home Van Stolen From Rockford Found in Chicago
Authorities in Chicago are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a Rockford funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday afternoon from Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th St., The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police...
Person Killed After Vehicle Slams Into Fire Truck Responding to Crash on Stevenson Expressway
A person was killed and multiple people were injured in a series of crashes on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning, authorities say. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the first crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the highway near Pulaski. At least four people were taken to area hospitals following the multi-vehicle crash, all of whom were in red (serious-to-critical) condition.
2 Dead and 5 Injured in Dan Ryan Expressway Crash, Authorities Say
A violent multi-vehicle crash left two people dead and at least five others seriously hurt on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, officials say. Express lanes on the inbound side of the Dan Ryan are closed between 67th Street and 43rd Street because of the crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Teen Fatally Shot, Another Injured During Online Sale Meetup in West Pullman
One teenager was fatally shot and a second sustained gunshot injuries Sunday after meeting up with a third person who the teens believed was going to sell them a pair of shoes, Chicago police said. At around 2:06 p.m., police were called to the 11900 block of South State Street,...
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Vehicle Strikes Chicago Fire Truck on Stevenson Expressway
A motorist was killed and three passengers hurt when their vehicle struck a Chicago fire truck early Sunday on the Stevenson Expressway. The fire crew was responding to a crash about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Pulaski Road when it was struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said.
At Least One Dozen Vehicles Stolen From South Loop Parking Garages in Last Week: Police
More than one dozen vehicles have been stolen from parking garages in Chicago’s South Loop within the last week, according to a new alert issued by police. Authorities say that at least 15 vehicles have been stolen since late December in a four-block stretch of South Wells Street. In...
Multiple Suspects in Custody After Vehicles Stolen From Suburban Barrington Dealership
Police in suburban Barrington have taken multiple suspects into custody after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, with one suspect still at-large. According to authorities, the theft occurred at Motor Werks, located at the intersection of Dundee Road and Barrington Road, this weekend. “Several vehicles” were stolen from...
2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Elk Grove Village
Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning in suburban Elk Grove Village. According to Illinois State Police, a Honda Civic was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes near Biesterfield Road when it collided head-on with a Toyota Prius sedan. The driver...
Man Accepts Plea Deal in Death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, Whose Baby Was Cut From Her Womb
A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez — whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a plea of...
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Board of Ethics Wants Lightfoot Campaign Investigated Over Recruiting Student Volunteers From CPS, City Colleges
The Chicago Board of Ethics on Monday asked inspectors general for the city and Chicago Public Schools to investigate Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign to determine if the campaign violated the city’s ethics ordinance by recruiting student volunteers at CPS and City Colleges in exchange for class credit.
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend. Areas south of Interstate 80, those areas close...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
