Tampa, FL

Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.”

On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle.

McNeil made the victim drive him to multiple locations and retrieve an undisclosed amount of money before letting them go near East Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives also linked McNeil to a similar incident on Jan. 2 at the Allegro Palm Condominiums in Riverview.

Deputies said McNeil approached another victim with a gun and attempted to rob and force them into their vehicle. The victim was able to escape without injury.

Deputies worked with the Seminole Police Department to connect McNeil to an armed kidnapping, robbery and rape of another victim in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage on Jan. 7.

“This is an individual who has no respect of the law or persons he victimizes,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our hearts are with the victims who endured these horrific crimes. If there are any other victims out there, please come forward, and let us find you the help you may need.”

McNeil is facing several charges, including battery, armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and sexual battery.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by McNeil is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Comments / 15

bigguy
3d ago

But when u catch him liberal judges and jurors will give him a slap on the wrist

Reply
8
Lisa Shelton
3d ago

This is when “ WE THE PEOPLE will support our Governor, Ron DeSantis, that is trying to pass-the OPEN CARRY BILL, this year. The state will introduce to our Constituents( which means) the people in Florida who vote. (Looked this up for all of you). You have the right to carry a gun, it is our God given right. The Second Amendment in our Constitution, which was sighed in 1776, imagine that, over a 150 years ago. I have a concealed weapons permit, I have never felt more safe our state of Florida. Some people will think, our crime rate will go up, maybe so in the beginning, but if each nut job, or any person causing harm to another person, realize that I for one have a gun, I will be able to protect you too. Then mentally unstable individuals out there, need to be sent to proper facilities, they were driven out by lack of them, or became homeless on they own. Do you know that 75% of them, are Veterans, who fought for each and every one of you, who died for me and you, so could be free.

Reply(2)
2
 

Comments / 0

