Louis A. Johnson VAMC nurse receives Daisy Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center (VAMC) nurse has received an award for her “extraordinary” efforts.

According to a release from the Louis A. Johnson VAMC, the DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses has been given to registered nurse Jennifer Poling as part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs, after being nominated by a co-worker.

Regarding Poling, the co-worker said, “Jennifer engages Veteran’s with sincere attention and genuine compassion, and puts forth extra time and efforts to provide high-quality care. She diligently works with patients to encourage and inspire them. Jennifer recognizes the importance of our patients’ education and understanding; she is committed in taking the time necessary to ensure effective communication is used for managing their care appropriately. She is a strong supporter of offering Veteran resources and education. She is a dedicated nurse who takes pride to deliver a positive demeanor having the best intentions and outcomes in mind for everyone’s welfare. She builds a good rapport with our Veterans and staff; she actively engages people with respect and patience and always helps whenever possible. Jennifer displays empathy and genuine concern while serving patients, exemplifying the VA’s ICARE values.”

For more information, as well as a listing of healthcare organizations with the DAISY Foundation program, you can click here .

