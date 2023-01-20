Read full article on original website
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Lawrenceville VFD report approved
LAWRENCEVILLE – Allison Thomas, 1st Lieutenant, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, submitted the report for December to the Lawrenceville Town Council. Volunteers responded to 26 calls, 3 calls were within the town limits and 23 calls were outside of the town limits. Also of the call total 13 calls were within Lawrenceville Fire 1st Due, with 3 calls being mutual aid to other agencies. Approximately 112.5 man-hours were expended. The types of calls were: motor vehicle crashes with injuries – 3, disregard – 8, structure – 5, arcing electrical equipment – 2, alarm activation no fire – 2, cooking fire – 1, chimney fire – 1, disabled vehicle – 1, landing zone – 1, medical assist – 1, and propane smell – 1.
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
I-95 clear in Richmond after pair of crashes
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash in the southbound lanes took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvidere Street bridge. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups extend to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Site revealed for new high school
JACKSON – “We know, given the right circumstances and the right environment, they can thrive. And we are going to invest in that thriving, in their future, and our community’s future.”. Those were the words of Northampton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins, speaking about the district’s...
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Rain returns Sunday
A storm will spread rain into the region during Sunday. Some wintry weather will occur in western Virginia.
Partly sunny and breezy for the remainder of the afternoon
The remainder of the day will be partly sunny and breezy. Dry weather is expected Tuesday, with more rain on Wednesday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Real Estate tax penalty delay proposal falls short
The proposed penalty waiver of real estate tax interest delay fell short by one vote during Tuesday’s Emporia City Council meeting. On Jan. 5, District 7 City Council representative Yolanda Hines suggested the city delay the interest and penalties as surrounding communities in Brunswick and Sussex Counties did. Hines successfully proposed an extension for the personal property taxes in July.
First woman takes command of Army's training school: 'It's a blessing'
Brigadier General Patricia R. Wallace, the first woman to lead the U.S. Army’s 80th Training Command in its more than 100-year history, assumed command during a ceremony Saturday morning.
NBC12
Henrico police now accept applications for citizen’s police academy
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico police are now accepting applications for the citizens and senior citizen police academy. Candidates will have the opportunity to explore specialized tactical units and learn different police practices such as processing a crime scene and making critical decisions using force simulation. Candidates will also get to experience the fast-paced environment of the emergency 911 center and take advantage of ride-along opportunities with officers.
Route 460 clear after tractor-trailer crash in Sussex
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the area of Route 640 and Fargo Lane, near the Prince George/Sussex County line. There are alternating closures in the eastbound lanes due to the crash.
Why your Dominion Energy bill likely costs more this billing cycle
Numerous viewers have been contacting the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about their astronomical December energy bills.
WAVY News 10
Vigil held for Williamsburg woman shot to death
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A vigil was held Friday to remember Williamsburg 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, whose body was found in Isle of Wight County Jan. 13. Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.
Virginia man plans to save for his children’s college with $1 million lottery winnings
“I was in disbelief!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “I asked my wife to check. She was just floored!”
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Volunteer Fire Department battles blaze
The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday on West End Blvd. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed. “Engine 31 arrived on scene and established there own water supply and stretched the 200’ 2 1/2...
windsorweekly.com
Body found in Carrollton stormwater pond may be missing person from Suffolk
Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputies discovered a body floating in a stormwater retention pond off Carrollton and Brewers Neck boulevards near an under-construction housing development. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter posted to Twitter shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday that the victim is male and that the scene...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Fannie Mae advances SCDHC Emporia Pathways affordable housing Project
WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) recently announced the selection of five organizations to receive deliverable-based contracts under the Sustainable Communities Innovation Challenge, a nationwide competition to help advance racial equity in housing. The Southside Community Development & Housing Corporation, which includes Emporia, is one of the five. Through...
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
