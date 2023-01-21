Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Statement on the Students First Act Passing the Iowa House and Senate
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to the Iowa House and Senate passing the Students First Act:. “I am thrilled that both the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate have passed the Students First Act and I look forward to signing it into law later today. For the first time, we will fund students instead of a system, a decisive step in ensuring that every child in Iowa can receive the best education possible. Parents, not the government, can now choose the education setting best suited to their child regardless of their income or zip code. With this bill, Iowa has affirmed that educational freedom belongs to all, not just those who can afford it.”
rcreader.com
Iowa Attorney General Bird Announces Additional Staff Appointments
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has announced three new members to her team. AG Bird named David Faith for Deputy Attorney General for Agency Counsel, Ed Bull for Assistant Attorney General and Chief of the Health and Human Services Section, and Press Secretary Alyssa Brouillet to serve in the Attorney General’s office.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Statement on Shooting at Starts Right Here
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 23, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has released the following statement in response to the shooting at Starts Right Here:. “I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative-education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”
rcreader.com
State Auditor Rob Sand Releases Statement on Proposed School Funding Bill
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 23, 2023) — State Auditor Rob Sand today released the following statement:. Whether you call them ESAs or vouchers, as Iowa's tax-payer watchdog, I am alarmed by the intentional lack of transparency and accountability under the proposed legislation. This bill gives private schools your tax...
rcreader.com
County Sheriffs Suddenly Selective as to How, or Whether, to Enforce State Statutes
“All they are saying,” claimed Illinois Sheriffs Association executive director Jim Kaitschuk about dozens of his members, “is ‘We’re not going to knock on people's doors to ask whether they have registered their firearms. And if they're arrested solely on that charge, we will not house them in our jails until ordered to do so by a competent authority.”
rcreader.com
Volunteers for Symphony Wins Spotlight Award for 2021-22 Car Raffle
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — The Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Volunteers for Symphony (VfS) is one of four volunteer organizations chosen by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive a Spotlight Award for its 2021-22 Car Raffle. While this was VfS’s first Car Raffle, they sold 546 $100 tickets, which generated $22,000 of support for the QCSO’s music education programs. Due to the fundraiser’s success, VfS is holding another car raffle this season.
rcreader.com
Timber Lake Playhouse to Hold Local Auditions for 2023 Summer Season on February 25
MOUNT CARROLL, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, announces auditions for local children and adult for their upcoming 2022 Season. Timber Lake Playhouse will again be casting local performers for the following performance opportunities:. Ø TLP Summer Mainstage Season:...
Comments / 0