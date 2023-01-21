If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a dog owner, you want nothing but the best for your furry friend. One way to show your love and affection is by providing them with new toys to play with. Not only do toys keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated, but they also play an important role in their physical and emotional well-being. Of course, constantly buying new toys for your pooch can get pricey. That’s why we yelped with joy when we saw that this dog toy on Amazon with more than 5,000 five-star reviews is on sale for only $3!

