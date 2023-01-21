Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso planning improvements to Yellowstone Rd. following resident complaints
The city of Valparaiso is planning upgrades to Yellowstone Road, after months of resident complaints. City Engineer Mike Jabo says the city is seeking state funding for structural resurfacing, as part of its Community Crossings grant application. "Just for the record, it's not going to be an Eisenhower [Avenue] with...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary looking to add homeless shelter and affordable housing, thanks to federal funding
The city of Gary is putting together a plan to address housing insecurity. The 2022 Point in Time count found 272 people experiencing homelessness — while almost a third of Gary residents are below the federal poverty level, according to Census Bureau data. Now, the city has gotten $2.49 million through the federal HOME-ARP program, which is funded with COVID-19 relief money.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Crown Point Sportsplex getting $1 million upgrade
The Crown Point Sportsplex is getting almost a million dollars in upgrades. Work is underway to replace the existing infields at six softball fields with turf, while adding the proper drainage and infrastructure. That means nine of the 12 fields at the Sportsplex will have turf infields when it's done.
Avondale residents fed up after stunt drivers take over empty parking lot | VIDEO
A neighbor shared cell phone video showing cars performing illegal and dangerous stunts in the parking lot around midnight in Avondale.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Previously closed down towing company attempted to collect over $17K for one tow
About a week later, an Aurora-based company had an incident with a trailer in Chicago. The company’s owner Sergiy Danylyuk told CBS 2 a driver for his company hit an overpass, damaging a trailer.
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 18, shot in West Loop hotel room
Chicago — A suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old woman was shot inside a West Loop hotel room on Saturday morning. The incident may be domestic-related. Chicago police responded to calls of a person shot in the Hampton Inn, 116 North Jefferson, around 11:35 a.m. and found the victim in a fourth-floor lobby area. She was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in chase and crash involving police squad car in St. Charles
An Elgin man has been arrested in connection to a police chase and crash early Friday morning in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Quenelle M. Franklin is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, along with some other charges. Police say Franklin was arrested later Friday...
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
77-year-old homeless man sleeping at O'Hare will finally access funds raised for housing, bank says
Now, after thousands of dollars were raised through a GoFundMe to help Norbert Pikula, he still couldn't access the funds.
orangeandbluepress.com
$47 Million Property Tax Refunds for Cook County Homeowners
53,000 Cook County homeowners start receiving tax refunds for overpaid property taxes for up to three months. Cook County Homeowners to Start Receiving Tax Refunds. For the span of three months, Cook County homeowners are to receive automatic refunds for overpaid property taxes last year. 53,000 county homeowners are to receive over $47 million in overpaid property taxes according to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.
advantagenews.com
Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing
Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
