CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the windows? Well we're going to answer that question.
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
News 8 KFMB

San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March

SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
NBC San Diego

Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill

County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego

San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
CBS 8

'King Tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
ABC 15 News

Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
onscene.tv

Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego weekly Reader

Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos

I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
