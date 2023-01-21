Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
See whales up close like never before in San Diego.MoonSan Diego, CA
Maya’s Cookies Launches 2023 Black History Month CollectionVegOut MagazineSan Diego, CA
Sunset is the perfect time to over the stunning San Diego Bay.MoonSan Diego, CA
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the windows? Well we're going to answer that question.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
Black's Beach in Torrey Pines split in two after dramatic bluff collapse
SAN DIEGO — Usually, the stretch of beach from Torrey Pines State Beach to Black's Beach is one continuous strip of sand, but late last week, a bluff just south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port failed; the slide was so giant it split the beaches in two. Ezra...
Wicked Chicken to Open Third Restaurant in San Diego
Premium Chicken Wings and Craft Beer Promised at New Spot in East Village
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March
SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
NBC San Diego
Millions and Millions of Gallons: City Provides Update on Massive San Diego Sewage Spill
County officials originally said last week's sewage spill, which impacted at least 18 sites around the city of San Diego, involved a staggering 500,000 gallons of effluent. Then, officials with the city of San Diego estimated the spill was 6% of what would have been processed that day at the primary municipal treatment plant in Point Loma, which, according to the city's website, sees 175 million gallons of sewage come and go in 24 hours.
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego
San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
NBC San Diego
Why Have the Mornings Been So Cold in San Diego? And When Will it Warm Up?
Let's face it -- San Diegans are pretty spoiled when it comes to weather most days of the year. There's a reason our unofficial motto is 75 degrees and sunny. So it's pretty noticeable when temperatures plunge into overnight lows in the 30s, leaving residents to ask "why?" And, "When will it warm up again?"
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
San Diego Community Power Says its New Rates Will Undercut SDG&E by 3%
San Diego Community Power, the not-for-profit agency that resells clean electricity, said Monday its board approved new rates that will undercut San Diego Gas & Electric by 3%. The three-year-old joint-powers agency said that the new rates will help customers save money while also supporting a goal of achieving 180...
'King Tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves
SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
ABC 15 News
Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV)— Customs and Border Protection officials are seeing an increase in people trying to smuggle eggs across the U.S.-Mexico border. Trying to bring uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal. It could lead to a fine of up to $10,000.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
onscene.tv
Man Rescued Trying To Hop Border Wall | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 9:10 pm LOCATION: South of Cactus Rd along Border Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The U.S. Border Patrol found a lone male stuck on top of the 30 foot secondary wall of the border. He used a makeshift ladder (seen in the video) to climb the walls. Firefighters were called in and they were able to get a ladder up to the male who climbed down. He suffered no injuries and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos
I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
Comments / 0