New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
KXLY
Clouds and cool Tuesday then warming to average
Spokane and Coeur d'Alene are in for a cloudy and cold day with light winds and not much change, then a warmer Wednesday. Today, it will be around 31 degrees with mid 30's for Wednesday through Friday. What we're tracking. It will be cloudy and cool today with mild average...
KXLY
Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way
We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
KXLY
Cloudy and Cold Today
A cloudy and cold day with light winds and not much change then a touch warmer Wednesday. Today 31 with mid 30's for Wednesday through Friday. Snow is expected Friday into Saturday with Arctic air moving in for next week. What we're tracking. Plan your day. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene...
KXLY
Cloudy and Cool for Today and Tuesday- Mark
SPOKANE, Wash. — Clouds with possible freezing fog and some morning flurries. Clouds and cold move in through Thursday with highs of 32 and lows in the 20’s. Friday we will see light snow, and then a colder weekend. What we’re tracking. Clouds and cold temperatures are...
KXLY
Freezing fog Monday night, snow flurries for Tuesday's morning commute
We are tracking some very light snow for a slick Tuesday morning commute. In the long-range forecast, we are tracking snow for Friday and Saturday, and arctic air for next week!. Plan your Tuesday. You won't have to get up early to shovel Tuesday morning, but snow flurries will make...
KXLY
Twenty-Seventh Heaven opening downtown Spokane location Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a nice tasty treat to try in downtown Spokane? Lucky for you, Twenty-Seventh Heaven Bakery is coming to downtown Spokane. The location moved from the South Hill to downtown Spokane in November, but their "formal" grand opening at the downtown Spokane location will be on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
KXLY
What's happening at The Podium in 2023?
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Podium in downtown Spokane has quite a few events coming in 2023, and some that you won't want to miss!. The Lilac Grand Prix brings the top track athletes from across the country for a world-class competition in Spokane. World Champions, Olympians, and world-record holders will race inside The Podium, and who knows, maybe even break another record?
KXLY
Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt
Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
KXLY
Great American Flag Swap heads to Kellogg on Wednesday
KELLOGG, Idaho -- If you have a tattered or torn American flag, 4 News Now is teaming up with local partners to get you a new one for free!. It's called the Great American Flag Swap, and when we did this a few weeks ago, we could barely keep up with the demand.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
inlander.com
Nearly 8 million gallons of untreated water poured into the Spokane River on a single day in December
Millions of gallons of water overwhelmed Spokane's sewer system on Dec. 27, 2022, as temperatures reached 44 degrees, with large amounts of rain melting snow that was already on the ground and causing untreated overflow to go into the river. While the city has invested millions to build massive underground...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
KXLY
Community blood drives continue in honor of local hero
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Marine Sgt. Jacob Hess was a local hero in more ways than one. A blood, blood platelet and bone marrow donor from age 16, he sadly died in Afghanistan in 2014 at age 22. Even today, family and friends continue to honor him and keep his legacy...
Comments / 1