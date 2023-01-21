ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Statewide News Covers Our District 1/23/2023

The first working week of session following the formalities of opening days went smoothly and quickly. It will be at least another week before we start voting bills out of committee and sending them to the floor for debate. Actions and options regarding our district can best be reported by reviewing the headlines and stories that made the local and statewide media. And there were lots of them!
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Latest climate assessment says Oregon is getting warmer

The Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment—a legislatively mandated biennial assessment of the state of Oregon-related climate change science and the likely effects of climate change on the state's natural and human systems—was released in January by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, housed at Oregon State University. More than 60 collaborators from around the state contributed to the report, including Portland State researchers Paul Loikith, Andrés Holz and Andrew Fountain.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer

PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Travel Oregon awards $1.4 million in capacity and small project grants, five in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, has awarded more than $1.4 million through its Capacity and Small Project Grant Program to help destination marketing/management organizations and federally-recognized tribes with capacity building and targeted projects to enhance and expand economic impact through travel and tourism.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon’s Bee-Themed License Plate Now Available

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators. There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s...
OREGON STATE
