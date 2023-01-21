ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Again LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in county hospitals fell below the 800 mark Tuesday, continuing a generally downward trend from the past several months. According to state figures, there were 761 COVID-positive hospital patients in the county as of Tuesday, down from 830 on Saturday. Falling hospitalization numbers and a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Disease Outbreak Impacts County’s Largest Animal Shelter

Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Death Toll from Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11; Motive Still Unknown

Members of the Monterey Park community remain in a state of mourning Tuesday following the deadly massacre at dance studio, leaving investigators and neighbors searching for answers about what prompted the killings. The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting

The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought

The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Supervisors Seek Action to Stem Tide of Criminal Case Dismissals

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Executive Office to identify possible solutions to the cascade of court dismissals in Riverside County and request that California’s chief justice meet with local officials for a reality check on the impact resulting from the county’s deficit of judicial resources. “Our...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter

A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of...
mynewsla.com

Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect

After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Aircraft Goes Down in Hemet Residential Area, One Dead

A small aircraft crashed in a residential area in Hemet Sunday, killing the lone occupant aboard, authorities said. Firefighters responded to multiple reports of an aircraft emergency in the 36600 block of Judy Lane at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Upon arrival, they located...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Another Round of Santa Ana Winds to Whip Inland Empire

Intense Santa Ana winds are expected to strike again Wednesday night and Thursday, with gusts in excess of 60 mph possible in some Inland Empire locations, according to forecasters. “Northeast winds will strengthen Wednesday evening and peak early afternoon on Thursday before weakening Thursday night,” according to the National Weather...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fifth Weekend Shutdown

The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday night and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

PCH Closed in Huntington Beach Due to Flooding by High Surf

A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach was closed Tuesday due to surging waves that flooded the roadway. According to the city, PCH was closed shortly after 11 a.m. between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street. Video from the scene showed water covering lanes on both sides of the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy