WFMY NEWS2

71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
WFMY NEWS2

Thomasville Police looking for robbery suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. at Quik Chek on 800 Bryan Street. The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black...
wfmynews2.com

Dollar General robbed for the third time in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a Saturday night robbery at Dollar General. Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man entered the store and went to the counter and demanded money.
FOX8 News

31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found  Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
abc45.com

Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

