Deputies searching for information about attempted murder suspect in Caswell Co.
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Someone opened fire in a home in Caswell County Monday night, according to deputies. The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mineral Springs Road in the Pelham community. A driver fired multiple shots and sped off. A husband and wife...
Shots fired into occupied dwelling, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into an occupied dwelling on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m. The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC. The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with...
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
1 dead, 2 injured on Hughes Mill Road in Caswell Co.; man in custody
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after shooting and killing a person while injuring two others in Caswell County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they are still searching for a second suspect. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a home...
71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue. Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
Thomasville Police looking for robbery suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. at Quik Chek on 800 Bryan Street. The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black...
Crime Stoppers | Police say it's ok to leave a tip, it's completely anonymous
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When it comes to Crime Stoppers, people can come forward with tips and receive a monetary reward for information leading to arrests. For some families, it's the chance to get closure. We hear that the tool is anonymous but News 2 checked base with Winston-Salem Crime...
Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old
The sheriff's office said the suspect described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.
Man leads Kernersville police on chase after traffic stop on Justice St.
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase during a traffic stop Monday morning, police say. Kernersville police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. at Justice Street near Bodenhamer Street. Driver Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem sped off as soon as an officer approached his vehicle, sparking a chase on I-40 west.
wfmynews2.com
Dollar General robbed for the third time in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect after a Saturday night robbery at Dollar General. Just after 9 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Employees told police a man entered the store and went to the counter and demanded money.
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
7 arrested in $2M drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six men and a woman were arrested in a $2 million drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County, according to police. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force took 10 kilograms of meth, eight kilograms of Fentanyl, 4,000 Fentanyl pills, and a gun during the raid on Jan. 13.
33-year-old NC woman found dead on neighborhood sidewalk
At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead.
Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning. Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m. Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Little did not survive. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Woman found dead on Banner Ave., in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about Winston-Salem seeing a rise in crime and violence. Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a woman discovered Sunday on a sidewalk on Banner Avenue. According to officers, they got a call about an unconscious...
31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman that occurred Sunday morning. At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, officers came to do a security check at the scene after getting a report of an unconscious woman. Upon arrival, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. […]
abc45.com
Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
