Season Three The Mandalorian directors revealed
With the third season of The Mandalorian just a few weeks away (39 days to be precise) Lucasfilm reveal the list of directors for the season, with some familiar names (Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers) joined by new directors entering the GFFA for the first time. Sale. Hardcover...
Popular Actor Not Returning For ‘Ahsoka’ Series
When Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) came out in theaters, a few things were made clear to Star Wars fans about the franchise’s future. One big thing was that Disney’s Lucasfilm would not be following in the footsteps of the original Star Wars Expanded Universe. There would be no Jacen, Jaina, or Anakin Solo, no Mara Jade for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and likely no other substantial plot points, but, as the old adage goes, never say never!
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Finally Here, But It’s Missing Three Original ‘That ’70s Show Stars
The long-awaited That 70s Show reboot TV series That 90s Show has been in the works for a while now. The news of this much-anticipated Netflix reboot series hit last year. And since then fans have been waiting eagerly for the premiere. The new show brings us back to the...
Kurt Sutter Is Coming Back to TV With ‘The Abandons’ Years After Being Fired From the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’
Kurt Sutter is best known for creating the outlaw biker drama ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and its spinoff, ‘Mayans MC.’
An unimaginatively-titled and excruciatingly violent horror literally blows minds on streaming
If you were to discover that a movie called Game of Death was currently tearing it up on a major streaming service, we’d be entirely forgiving of any confusion that might arise from a scenario that’s unfolding as we speak. Is it the classic 1945 adventure A Game...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
