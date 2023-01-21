ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fanthatracks.com

Season Three The Mandalorian directors revealed

With the third season of The Mandalorian just a few weeks away (39 days to be precise) Lucasfilm reveal the list of directors for the season, with some familiar names (Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers) joined by new directors entering the GFFA for the first time. Sale. Hardcover...
Inside the Magic

Popular Actor Not Returning For ‘Ahsoka’ Series

When Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) came out in theaters, a few things were made clear to Star Wars fans about the franchise’s future. One big thing was that Disney’s Lucasfilm would not be following in the footsteps of the original Star Wars Expanded Universe. There would be no Jacen, Jaina, or Anakin Solo, no Mara Jade for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and likely no other substantial plot points, but, as the old adage goes, never say never!
ComicBook

Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series

Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
ComicBook

Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman

The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
TechRadar

Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing

Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
IGN

Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer

Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...

