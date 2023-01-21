Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
SB Nation
Newcastle fall behind in race for Fresneda
Following yesterday’s lackluster 0-0 draw to Crystal Palace, the focus now shifts to the Carabao Cup semi-finals which begin this Tuesday against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium. With the next Premier League match scheduled for Feb. 4 against West Ham, this would have been a great time to rest some of the starters who are clearly running low on spark as the season pushes into the back nine.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC
Spurs to beat Everton to Danjuma?
The PA news agency is reporting that Tottenham have made a late bid to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season. The Netherlands international looked set to sign for Everton after a deal was agreed over the weekend, but Spurs now looks likely to be his next destination.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
BBC
'They are going to have to find some form - and fast'
Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas thinks Chelsea are more likely to get into the top four than Liverpool. "If I was to gamble on one I would probably say Chelsea due to the number of signings they have made this week," he told Match of the Day 2. "Liverpool...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa - In Unai Emery we trust!
It certainly wasn’t the most pleasing performance on Saturday, but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were able to grind out another important win at the St. Mary’s Stadium; what did Cole and Seb make of Villa’s third successive away win?. In Unai we trust! Just how good...
BBC
Frank Lampard sacked: Impossible Everton job proves beyond former midfielder
Frank Lampard is the latest manager to fall victim to the seemingly impossible job that is managing Everton. Everton only secured safety from relegation to the Championship in last season's penultimate game and it was hoped this term would represent yet another reboot and fresh start. Lampard, however, has failed...
Danny Ings injures knee on West Ham debut and faces several weeks out
West Ham will have to wait for Danny Ings to display his goalscoring threat after the striker suffered a minor knee injury
SB Nation
AS Roma latest to ‘make contact’ with Hakim Ziyech and find out he makes a lot of money — report
Hakim Ziyech may be having one of the better stretches of his Chelsea career — six games in a row with an appearance, including four starts: best run since this time last year, when he started five in a row and nine of eleven — but he remains one of the likelier to leave in the near future, to help make room for all these new players we’re bringing in.
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
SB Nation
Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process
Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy. There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard Sacked, Everton Next Manager Rumours and Odds
Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]. Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC
Jhon Duran: Aston Villa sign Chicago Fire striker in £18m deal
Aston Villa have signed teenage Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran, 19, has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a potential £3.3m in...
Comments / 0