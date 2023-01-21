ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Electrical fire scorches Atascadero home, closes road

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

An electrical fire scorched a home in Atascadero on Friday, according to Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire started around 9:58 a.m. Friday in the living room of the residence at 7570 Balboa Road, the agency said in a news release.

“Crews were able to limit the fire damage and spread to the living room,” the release said. “Significant smoke damage was observed throughout the entire two-story structure.”

The home’s single occupant was able to safely evacuate the home with her two dogs, the release said.

Balboa Road was temporarily closed between Ardilla Road and San Fernando Road, while firefighters from Atascadero Fire, Atascadero Police, Paso Robles Fire, Templeton Fire, Cambria Ambulance, Atascadero State Hospital Fire and Cal Fire battled the flames, the release said.

No other buildings were impacted by the fire, the release said, and crews were onsite for around four hours to extinguish the fire, salvage belongings and clean up.

An investigation by the Atascadero Fire Department deemed the fire was electrical in nature, according to the release.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire Friday morning, extinguishing the flames before the home was fully engulfed and preventing other buildings from being impacted. Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services

The Tribune

