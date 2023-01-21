Read full article on original website
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
WKRC
Swim instructor faces criminal charges after boy drowns in class, family wants answers
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WKRC/WRDW/CNN Newsource) - A Georgia family wants answers after their son drowned during a swim lesson. Four-year-old Izzy Scott died during his second day of swimming lessons on June 14. The instructor, 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in December. Now, Izzy's family is left wondering...
WKRC
Police: 13-year-old girl leads state troopers on 100 mph chase
KEARNEY, Neb. (WKRC) - State troopers in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase Monday, and say the driver was a 13-year-old girl. It apparently started around 9:30 p.m. when they tried to pull over an SUV traveling at about 35 mph on the interstate. That's when, police say, the...
Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull and Brain Bleed
On the night a tragic incident occurred outside of a fraternity house in Georgia. According to local authorities, a man in his early 20s was brutally attacked and left with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
WJCL
Have you seen them? Investigators in Georgia searching for mother, 11-year-old son
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother and her 11-year-old son not seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Hope Allison, 40, and Aaron Neal were last known to...
WSB Radio
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2 Action...
The Sunrise Report: Stories you missed around Georgia last week
In case you weren’t paying attention to local news and happenings over the weekend or much of last week, here is a brief rundown of some of the high notes. But first, in news from today, if you’ve filled up your tank lately, you noticed that gas prices are continuing to climb.
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing
On the Monday Jan. 23 edition of Georgia Today: Violent protests erupt in Atlanta, portions of Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump may by made public, and strips of fentanyl testing will be available. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, January...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Nine Members of a Meth Trafficking Ring in Central Georgia
MACON — Nine people have been charged with involvement in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into towns located in the middle of Georgia. The charges allege that the distribution was carried out by using firearms. They are being charged with having illegal firearms and...
valdostatoday.com
DHS warns Georgians of SNAP phishing scam
ATLANTA – The DHS is warning Georgians of a SNAP benefits phishing scam to steal EBT card numbers and PINS from customers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Violence over police training center tests Georgia’s political leaders
Georgia’s most prominent political leaders condemned the violent protest that roiled downtown Atlanta following the shoo...
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge
Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
