Georgia State

WKRC

Police: 13-year-old girl leads state troopers on 100 mph chase

KEARNEY, Neb. (WKRC) - State troopers in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase Monday, and say the driver was a 13-year-old girl. It apparently started around 9:30 p.m. when they tried to pull over an SUV traveling at about 35 mph on the interstate. That's when, police say, the...
NEBRASKA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Nine Members of a Meth Trafficking Ring in Central Georgia

MACON — Nine people have been charged with involvement in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into towns located in the middle of Georgia. The charges allege that the distribution was carried out by using firearms. They are being charged with having illegal firearms and...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

DHS warns Georgians of SNAP phishing scam

ATLANTA – The DHS is warning Georgians of a SNAP benefits phishing scam to steal EBT card numbers and PINS from customers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) has received multiple reports of criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and PINs to steal Georgians’ SNAP benefits. These are known as phishing scams and are a type of fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation

(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA

