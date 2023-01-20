2023 American Express Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After a two-week swing through the Hawaiian islands to kick off the 2023 calendar year, the PGA Tour is bound for PGA West and La Quinta, California, this week for the 2023 American Express.

Held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club, the AmEx has once again produced a strong field with a handful of featured pairings worth keeping an eye on, including Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Davis Thompson continues to roll the rock. After carding two eagles on Thursday, Thompson poured in three more Friday and sits at 18 under through two rounds. He leads Jon Rahm by two shots.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s third round of the 2023 American Express. All times listed are ET.

La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

11:41 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd

11:52 a.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn

12:03 p.m. Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

12:14 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:25 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 p.m. Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

12:47 p.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

12:58 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

1:09 p.m. Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

1:20 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

1:31 p.m. Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

1:42 p.m. S.H. Kim, Eric Cole

La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Brian Stuard, John Huh

11:41 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

11:52 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

12:03 p.m. Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

12:14 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

12:25 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day

12:36 p.m. Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

12:47 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

12:58 p.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:09 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

1:20 p.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

1:31 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

1:42 p.m. Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:41 a.m. Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

11:52 a.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List

12:03 p.m. Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman

12:14 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

12:25 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English

12:36 p.m. Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

12:47 p.m. Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

12:58 p.m. Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

1:09 p.m. Harrison Endycott, John Pak

1:20 p.m. Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

1:31 p.m. Aaron Wise, Sebastián Muñoz

1:42 p.m. Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

11:41 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

11:52 a.m. K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen

12:03 p.m. Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

12:14 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

12:25 p.m. Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

12:36 p.m. Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

12:47 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

12:58 p.m. Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

1:09 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

1:20 p.m. Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

1:31 p.m. Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:42 p.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

11:41 a.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

11:52 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

12:03 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

12:14 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

12:25 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

12:36 p.m. Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

12:47 p.m. Adam Long, Chez Reavie

12:58 p.m. Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

1:09 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

1:20 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

1:31 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

1:42 p.m. Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee

Tee time Players

11:30 a.m. Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

11:41 a.m. Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

11:52 a.m. Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

12:03 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

12:14 p.m. Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

12:25 p.m. Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

12:36 p.m. Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

12:47 p.m. Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

12:58 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:09 p.m. MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

1:20 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

1:31 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry

1:42 p.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peacock: 3-7 p.m.

