2023 American Express Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
After a two-week swing through the Hawaiian islands to kick off the 2023 calendar year, the PGA Tour is bound for PGA West and La Quinta, California, this week for the 2023 American Express.
Held across the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club, the AmEx has once again produced a strong field with a handful of featured pairings worth keeping an eye on, including Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler, as well as Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.
Davis Thompson continues to roll the rock. After carding two eagles on Thursday, Thompson poured in three more Friday and sits at 18 under through two rounds. He leads Jon Rahm by two shots.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s third round of the 2023 American Express. All times listed are ET.
La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
11:41 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
11:52 a.m. Brice Garnett, James Hahn
12:03 p.m. Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
12:14 p.m. Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
12:25 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
12:36 p.m. Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
12:47 p.m. Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
12:58 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
1:09 p.m. Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
1:20 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
1:31 p.m. Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
1:42 p.m. S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Brian Stuard, John Huh
11:41 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An
11:52 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
12:03 p.m. Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
12:14 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
12:25 p.m. Sungjae Im, Jason Day
12:36 p.m. Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
12:47 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
12:58 p.m. Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1:09 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
1:20 p.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
1:31 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
1:42 p.m. Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
11:41 a.m. Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
11:52 a.m. Tom Hoge, Luke List
12:03 p.m. Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
12:14 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
12:25 p.m. Sam Burns, Harris English
12:36 p.m. Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
12:47 p.m. Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
12:58 p.m. Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
1:09 p.m. Harrison Endycott, John Pak
1:20 p.m. Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
1:31 p.m. Aaron Wise, Sebastián Muñoz
1:42 p.m. Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
11:41 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
11:52 a.m. K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
12:03 p.m. Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
12:14 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
12:25 p.m. Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
12:36 p.m. Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
12:47 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
12:58 p.m. Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
1:09 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
1:20 p.m. Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
1:31 p.m. Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:42 p.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
11:41 a.m. Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
11:52 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
12:03 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
12:14 p.m. Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
12:25 p.m. Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
12:36 p.m. Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
12:47 p.m. Adam Long, Chez Reavie
12:58 p.m. Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
1:09 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
1:20 p.m. Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
1:31 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
1:42 p.m. Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee
Tee time Players
11:30 a.m. Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
11:41 a.m. Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
11:52 a.m. Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
12:03 p.m. Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
12:14 p.m. Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
12:25 p.m. Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
12:36 p.m. Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
12:47 p.m. Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
12:58 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
1:09 p.m. MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
1:20 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
1:31 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Andrew Landry
1:42 p.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Saturday, Jan. 21
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Peacock: 3-7 p.m.
