Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Papas' ALM Jets add Japanese import
The Newcastle Jets have bolstered their push for an A-League Men finals spot with the signing of Japan international Manabu Saito. The 32-year-old winger has agreed a deal with the Jets until the end of the season. The six-cap international, who played more than 200 games for J League side...
Wimbledon men's doubles reduced to best-of-3 format
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The men's doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The All England Club announced the switch from best-of-five sets on Wednesday and said the reduction could attract more players to enter the doubles competition at Wimbledon.
Welsh rugby chief to review practices after bullying claims
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The head of the Welsh Rugby Union expressed his dismay Tuesday at allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist bullying within his organization, saying there will be a review of practices and immediate changes. A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by...
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
Indigenous hockey cards shed light on First Nations players
Ted Nolan finally has his rookie card more than 40 years after making his NHL debut. Better late than never, particularly because it includes a nod to his First Nations heritage. Upper Deck this month unveiled a “First Peoples Rookie Cards" set featuring eight Indigenous hockey players who did not...
Everton fires Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fired manager Frank Lampard on Monday as the crisis-hit Premier League team took action amid its latest fight against relegation and protests by disgruntled fans against the club’s board. Lampard, a former England international and Chelsea great, lasted nearly a year in a role that is fast becoming...
