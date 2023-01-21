Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
kalkinemedia.com
Welsh rugby chief to review practices after bullying claims
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The head of the Welsh Rugby Union expressed his dismay Tuesday at allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist bullying within his organization, saying there will be a review of practices and immediate changes. A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by...
kalkinemedia.com
Wimbledon men's doubles reduced to best-of-3 format
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The men's doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The All England Club announced the switch from best-of-five sets on Wednesday and said the reduction could attract more players to enter the doubles competition at Wimbledon.
Comments / 0