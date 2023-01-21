Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs at No. 6 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball achieved its highest preseason ranking in program history, checking in at No. 6 in ESPN.com/USA Softball’s Preseason Top 25 Tuesday. The Razorbacks also earned No. 7 and No. 12 preseason nods by Softball America and Extra Inning Softball Tuesday. Arkansas’ No. 7 recognition by Softball America is the highest preseason ranking by the outlet. The Hogs picked up a No. 8 preseason ranking by D1Softball last week, which ties for the highest preseason ranking by the publication in program history. The Razorbacks were also selected as preseason No. 8 by D1Softball in 2022.
5newsonline.com
Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans. Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas-LSU MBB Game Day Updates
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas-LSU men’s basketball game Tuesday (Jan. 24) will tipoff at 6 pm (CT) at Bud Walton Arena. With inclement weather being forecasted, we encourage everyone planning on attending to use their best judgment when making travel decisions. Due to the weather forecast, there will be...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 191: Jordan Walsh
Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect, and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set on taking the Razorbacks to the top. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one of the reasons Walsh came to Arkansas. Walsh has a future in basketball, and he knows that Arkansas — along with coach Eric Musselman — can help him achieve his personal goals. If Jordan Walsh has his way, he’ll be one of the guys future Razorbacks look to as proof you can accomplish everything you want at Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Hogs still have plenty of work to do in transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added 10 scholarship recruits from the transfer portal and some preferred walk-on players as well, but they aren’t nearly done. The transfer portal closed Jan. 18, but will be open again April 15-30. Arkansas had good success last year late in the portal adding such recruits as Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton and Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers. They will need late success again this year.
bestofarkansassports.com
What Irked Hog Fans So Much about Domineck’s Indecisiveness Now Plays to Their Favor
Even with the departure of Barry Odom, it seems like the Missouri pipeline is still open for Arkansas football. The Razorbacks’ latest addition from the transfer portal is defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who earned first-team All-SEC honors in one of his five years at Missouri. He announced his commitment Sunday night following an official visit to Fayetteville and is enrolled in classes, so he’ll be able to go through spring ball.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks at No. 11 in Baseball America Preseason Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 11 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25. Baseball America is the fourth of the six major preseason polls, which also includes Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches, to be released. The Hogs were ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 8 by D1Baseball this preseason.
nwahomepage.com
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 1/1 South Carolina Downs Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs’ 5-star signee Baye Fall named to 2023 McDonald’s All American team
LITTLE ROCK — We can now assert that the Arkansas Razorbacks are on a hot streak when it comes to landing McDonald’s All Americans as 2023 early-period signee and 5-star prospect Baye Fall was named to the 24-player McDonald’s All American team on Tuesday, giving the Hoop Hogs a total of four McDonald’s All American signees in the last two recruiting cycles.
KARK
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
bestofarkansassports.com
A First for Arkansas Baseball Media, A Typo Corrected, Roster Outlook & More Heading into 2023 Season
FAYETTEVILLE — Less than a month away from his 21st Opening Day in charge of the Arkansas baseball program, Dave Van Horn isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Aside from the No. 1 recruiting class he’s signed for the 2024 season and the state-of-the-art facilities now at his disposal, the 62-year-old coach still seems to be having fun doing what he’s done for well over half his life.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SHOW 9: Eric Musselman Live is Monday (Jan. 23)
FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place Monday (Jan. 23) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman, Chuck Barrett...
talkbusiness.net
Oklahoma solar power company enters Northwest Arkansas market
Oklahoma energy services company EightTwenty Solar has expanded to the Northwest Arkansas market with a Fayetteville office at 5 E. Mountain St. A spokeswoman said the market entry would create 20 jobs. “EightTwenty exists to empower people to begin living solar,” founder and CEO Tony Capucille said in a news...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
KOKI FOX 23
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
