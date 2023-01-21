Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect, and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set on taking the Razorbacks to the top. It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one of the reasons Walsh came to Arkansas. Walsh has a future in basketball, and he knows that Arkansas — along with coach Eric Musselman — can help him achieve his personal goals. If Jordan Walsh has his way, he’ll be one of the guys future Razorbacks look to as proof you can accomplish everything you want at Arkansas.

