Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Yuma, Arizona residents, officials say Mexican cartels control US border

Officials and locals in Yuma, Ariz., say Mexican cartels who smuggle drugs and people into the United States are effectively in control of the southern border, with one person describing the situation as a “ticking time bomb.” The cartels, which charge as much as $20,000 each to help migrants sneak into the US, have been using the ongoing illegal immigration surge to overwhelm Border Patrol officials as they run their lucrative trafficking operations, ​Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News.​ “This is not a political discussion,” ​Lines said. “This is a national security issue.” “Unless this situation changes and we take back control from the cartels,...
Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their...
