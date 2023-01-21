Officials and locals in Yuma, Ariz., say Mexican cartels who smuggle drugs and people into the United States are effectively in control of the southern border, with one person describing the situation as a “ticking time bomb.” The cartels, which charge as much as $20,000 each to help migrants sneak into the US, have been using the ongoing illegal immigration surge to overwhelm Border Patrol officials as they run their lucrative trafficking operations, ​Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News.​ “This is not a political discussion,” ​Lines said. “This is a national security issue.” “Unless this situation changes and we take back control from the cartels,...

YUMA, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO