Related
Hundreds of migrants trying to leave border apprehended at highway checkpoints
Border agents have apprehended hundreds of unvetted migrants aboard commercial buses who are trying to get out of El Paso
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
'IT WAS WORKING': Arizona border residents blast decision to remove container wall
Crews removed shipping containers used to fill gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, but farmers say the makeshift wall was helping amid a surge of migrants.
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Migrants sleeping on streets, a city overwhelmed: What Biden can expect in El Paso border visit
If given the chance, the president will see the migrant crisis among people sleeping under Red Cross blankets outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum.
‘They didn’t tell us anything’: Venezuelan migrants say they’re being sent to Utah
Immigration advocates and Utah officials say migrants from Venezuela are being sent to Utah and other states by Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security. However there are no reports of migrants being bused from Texas and Florida by state governments.
Yuma, Arizona residents, officials say Mexican cartels control US border
Officials and locals in Yuma, Ariz., say Mexican cartels who smuggle drugs and people into the United States are effectively in control of the southern border, with one person describing the situation as a “ticking time bomb.” The cartels, which charge as much as $20,000 each to help migrants sneak into the US, have been using the ongoing illegal immigration surge to overwhelm Border Patrol officials as they run their lucrative trafficking operations, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “This is not a political discussion,” Lines said. “This is a national security issue.” “Unless this situation changes and we take back control from the cartels,...
Border Patrol agents apprehend 38 known terrorists in first 3 months of fiscal 2023
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a record 38 people on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database during the first three months of fiscal 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. This is after agents apprehended a record 98 in all of fiscal...
Salvadoran girls found on Rio Grande at U.S.-Mexico border
MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexican immigration agents found three unaccompanied Salvadoran children stranded on an islet on the Rio Grande, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexico's immigration institute said.
President Biden approves a mobile app that makes entering the U.S. easier than ever
WASHINGTON - U.S. Border officials said on Thursday that asylum-seekers at the Mexico border can now use a mobile app to plan a time to gain entry into the United States. This process is meant to discourage unauthorized crossings, which has been a major issue in southwest regions like Texas and Arizona.
Border Patrol nabbed 17 people on FBI terror watch list at southern border in December
Border Patrol agents patrolling the southern border stopped 17 people on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database in December, according to new CBP figures put out on Friday.
Mayorkas scolded Border Patrol in 'whipping' incident after learning agent did not have a whip
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas learned within hours following an alleged abusive incident involving Border Patrol on Sept. 19, 2021, that a federal agent had not used a whip against a Haitian immigrant, yet the Cabinet official continued to perpetuate a different narrative.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their...
