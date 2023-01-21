Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
N.J. attorney general to probe ES&S vote tabulation errors that caused some ’22 election results to be double counted
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced an investigation today into failures of Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), that led to the double counting of votes in the November 2022 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. ES&S, the largest U.S. manufacturer of...
New Jersey Globe
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, in the state that votes all year-round. Voters will go to the polls today in seven New Jersey municipalities: a city council runoff in Trenton; ; a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Lower Alloways Creek Board of Education; a special fire commission referendum in Millstone where voters must approve the purchase of one new tanker; and special school referendums to authorize school construction projects in Riverside, Union Township (Hunterdon), Manasquan and South River.
New Jersey Globe
Special school, fire district election results
Four times a year, New Jersey holds special school elections for voters to approve school construction referendums. The Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000 allows the state to pick up about 40% of the costs if voters approve the measure. Four municipalities held special school elections on Tuesday:
New Jersey Globe
Sires names running mates in West New York race, including incumbent, two school board members
Former Rep. Albio Sires announced his team of town commissioner candidates as he seeks to reclaim his old job as mayor of West New York, a post he held for eleven years before beginning a 16-year stint as a congressman in 2006. Incumbent Victor M. Barrera will seek re-election on...
New Jersey Globe
Edwards, Feliciano, Gonzalez overwhelmingly win Trenton at-large council runoff
Jasi Edwards, Crystal Feliciano, and Yazminelly Gonzalez have easily won three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, defeating three other candidates in the runoff for an election that initially came before voters more than two months ago. As of 11:14 p.m. and with 100% of election districts reporting, Edwards...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will keep Bauer, Glover on EDA board, adds Camden woman to fill vacancy
Gov. Phil Murphy intends to reappoint Virginia S. Bauer and Aisha Glover to the New Jersey Economic Development Board, the New Jersey Globe has learned, and picked a Camden businesswoman to fill a vacant seat. Murphy will name Jewell Antoine-Johnson to replace Rosemari Hicks as an alternate board member. Antoine-Johnson...
New Jersey Globe
DeGise gets one year suspension of driver’s license after hit-and-run, says she won’t resign
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will lose her driver’s license for one year and must pay a $5,000 fine for leaving the scene of an accident after a car she was driving collided with a bicyclist, a spokesman told the New Jerey Globe. On the morning of July 19,...
$50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County
TRENTON, NJ – A winning Powerball ticket purchased for the January 23rd drawing won the $ 50,000 second prize. The lucky ticket was bought at the Lucky Convenience on U.S. Route 9 in Howell. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 23rd drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X. The post $50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County appeared first on Shore News Network.
AG files for recount of election results for 4 Monmouth County towns after issues with voting machines
The towns include Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls.
New Jersey Globe
(Updated) Trial of grifter Phil Rizzo pushed to February 6
(Updated: Superior Court Judge David Weaver today rescheduled Phil Rizzo’s small claims court trial until February 6 after one of the attorneys, citing medical issues, asked for an adjournment.) The small claims court trial of Phil Rizzo will resume today after a five-week delay, with Morris County Republicans seeking...
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
New Jersey Globe
Karla Squier, longtime Essex GOP leader, dies at 91
Karla J. Squier, an Essex County GOP stalwart who began her political career working for two generations of the Kean family in the 1960s, died of multiple myeloma cancer on January 26. She was 91. Squier was a longtime Republican State Committeewoman and Maplewood GOP Municipal Chair and served as...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
New Jersey Globe
Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87
Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
New Jersey Globe
McGrath will run again in Verona
Verona Deputy Mayor Christine McGrath will seek re-election to a second term on the township council in the May non-partisan municipal race, becoming the first candidate to enter the race. During her first term, McGrath points to increases in public engagement and accountability by creating a new culture of transparency....
'No Confidence' in Robbinsville School District Superintendent, Business Administrator Teachers Say
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinville’s teachers have lost confidence in District Superintendent Brian Betze and Business Administrator Nick Makres, the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) will announce Tuesday. Union officials will present the results of the vote at this week’s Robbinsville Board of Education meeting. The vote comes as the teachers have been without a current employee contract with the District for more than 200 days. The REA said the vote is "fueled by Superintendent Betze and Business Administrator Makres’ inability to effectively lead Robbinsville Public Schools." “Our members deserve to work under district leadership who value transparency, treat its employees with respect, and honor the...
For once, a corporate consolidation that N.J. can love | Editorial
South Jersey has been on the losing end of private-sector job consolidations so often that it isn’t prepared to hear some good news for a change:. The American appetite for pretzels and portable toddler food (other than Cheerios) is large enough to bring an estimated 330 positions to the City of Camden.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Monmouth County, NJ Demands These Popular Restaurants in 2023
I asked you on Facebook to name the restaurants that you would love to see open in Monmouth county this year. The response was overwhelming. One restaurant was easily the number one choice by Facebook fans. A close second wasn't a restaurant, but another idea. Many in Monmouth county don't...
Morristown Flags Fly Half-Staff on Monday Jan 23 Through Sunset Thursday
MORRISTOWN, NJ - All U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff today, Monday January 23 through sunset on Thursday January 26 as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21 in Monterey Park, California. President Biden made the proclamation honoring the victims yesterday. "As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 26, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations", stated the president. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews
