fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
15-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to St. Pete High School
A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Sarasota Man Arrested After Forging Leases Of Deceased Homeowners
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man with three felony counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and one felony count of Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell following an investigation. According to deputies, on January 19, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
4 men charged in connection to Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities charged four men in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting that left three people hurt. It happened just after 5 p.m., starting at a home near 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail. Jerome Williams, 20, is charged with attempted murder while engaged in a...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of attacking pregnant woman bites Sarasota officer during arrest
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
Pinellas deputy fired after being 'weird,' 'creepy' toward female coworker
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job after he continually acted "weird" and "creepy" toward a new female coworker, inappropriately touched her and then lied about his conduct, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Timothy Lafave, 48, was fired for violating the...
Mysuncoast.com
Police: St. Pete student arrested for bringing gun to campus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a weapon to campus. The 15-year-old student brought a gun to school Tuesday, police say. Authorities say a resource officer noticed the student leave campus and come back. A campus monitor...
Hernando deputies catch shooting suspect after motorcycle pursuit
One person is in custody following a shooting and vehicle pursuit in Hernando County Monday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Bay News 9
Trial set for Tampa rapper accused of killing two men at makeshift recording studio
TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa rapper accused of killing two men in a Hillsborough County music studio is scheduled to go on trial Monday. Billy Bennett Adams, who performs as “Ace NH,” is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men at a Lutz home recording studio in Nov. 2020.
St. Pete police: 28-year-old arrested in connection to body found in retention pond off Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of a missing person back in December. Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Jamie Hobdy, who was found in a retention pond. On Dec. 9, police...
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
WESH
'Hey sweetheart': Video shows Florida officers rescue baby from overheated stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. — When officers Steven Zawacki and Landon Harsin spotted the car matching the description in the alert just sitting there, they had to move fast. “The baby was motionless, so I thought, lifeless,” Zawacki said. “I have kids of my own, so I was pretty emotional.”
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
