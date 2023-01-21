ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

4 men charged in connection to Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities charged four men in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting that left three people hurt. It happened just after 5 p.m., starting at a home near 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail. Jerome Williams, 20, is charged with attempted murder while engaged in a...
BRADENTON, FL
Police: St. Pete student arrested for bringing gun to campus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg High School student has been charged after police say he brought a weapon to campus. The 15-year-old student brought a gun to school Tuesday, police say. Authorities say a resource officer noticed the student leave campus and come back. A campus monitor...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Sheriff's office: Polk County man pulls out gun on security after being denied access to community

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A physical education teacher in Polk County has been arrested after the sheriff's office said he pulled out a gun and threatened a security officer. Devonta Gilmore, 31, is a teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He's charged with aggravated assault on a security officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
