Brandenburg, KY

Jerry Lee Edwards

Jerry Lee Edwards, age 67 of Vine Grove, passed away on January 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born on January 13, 1956 to the late Marvin Edwards and Marcella Marie Probes Smith. He is survived by…. His daughter: Casey McGuffey;. Three grandchildren. A graveside service,...
VINE GROVE, KY
Norma Jean Martin Lyon

Norma Jean Martin Lyon, age 83 of Brandenburg, formerly of Irvington, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Brandenburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 6, 1939 to the late Willie W. and Lena Frances Weikel Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leo Lyon; her son, Darrell Lyon; and a sister, Alice Oller.
BRANDENBURG, KY
Contractor Dies From Accident At LG&E Mill Creek Plant

An industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant Monday night has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group. LG&E...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD Officers Receive New Marijuana Possession Instructions

Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it is the most serious charge. The change...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Two Indicted For Baby’s Death

The Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a Washington County man and woman for several charges, including murder. In November 2022, Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old James Dalton Jeffries on child abuse charges after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with serious injuries. On...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Girlfriend

A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a woman which he said was an accident has pleaded guilty. Demond Alvin Haynes, Jr., 23 of Louisville, entered a guilty plea to manslaughter second degree, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun along with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
LOUISVILLE, KY

