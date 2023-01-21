Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
WNYT
Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide
A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
PD: Albany man leads high-speed chase across I-890
On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release.
WNYT
Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants
A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
WNYT
Activists say man shot by Albany police last year was wrongfully charged
The Center for Law and Justice wanted to hand over petitions to the Albany County District Attorney, asking for charges against Jordan Young to be dropped. However, it wasn’t allowed. Members from the Center for Law and Justice along with Young’s aunt and his defense team were outside the...
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of leading State Police on pursuit after fleeing traffic stop
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Albany man, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit. According to investigators, back on January 22nd, just after 3:30 AM, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-890 in Rotterdam. The driver, later...
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Offcials says they that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Irate Gambler Made Threats, Sent Powder to Office in Schenectady
An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office. Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man...
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
Schenectady man charged with 2022 murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
WNYT
Duo charged in Whitehall burglary
Two people are charged in connection with a burglary in Whitehall. It happened at a business on County Route 9 on Friday. Troopers say April Campeau and Joseph Fortin were found walking nearby, with items swiped from the business. Investigators say the duo also had stolen property from other incidents.
WNYT
Albany man accused of having illegal handgun
A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
Two arrested following Whitehall burglary
Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business.
columbiapaper.com
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
WNYT
Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany
Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
Home, garage catch fire in Watervliet
Crews responded to a fire at a home and garage on Fourth Avenue in the city of Watervliet Tuesday afternoon.
Code blue alert declared in Albany County
A code blue alert has been issued by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) for Tuesday through Friday, January 27, for temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 20s.
WRGB
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
Comments / 1