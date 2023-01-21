ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide

A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants

A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Activists say man shot by Albany police last year was wrongfully charged

The Center for Law and Justice wanted to hand over petitions to the Albany County District Attorney, asking for charges against Jordan Young to be dropped. However, it wasn’t allowed. Members from the Center for Law and Justice along with Young’s aunt and his defense team were outside the...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Offcials says they that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Duo charged in Whitehall burglary

Two people are charged in connection with a burglary in Whitehall. It happened at a business on County Route 9 on Friday. Troopers say April Campeau and Joseph Fortin were found walking nearby, with items swiped from the business. Investigators say the duo also had stolen property from other incidents.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of having illegal handgun

A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
ALBANY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY

