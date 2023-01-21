ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

Delaware County confirms tuberculosis case at William Penn School District

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Delaware County Health Department is confirming a case of tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District. The district notified the county Health Department on Sunday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Students Protest Central Bucks’ “Neutrality” Policy, Worry About Fallout

DOYLESTOWN, PA—After a protest involving potato chips was shut down last week, Doylestown’s LGBTQ community held a successful rally on Friday afternoon outside CB West High School to protest the district’s new Policy 321, which they say is targeting them. The Friday afternoon protest was held on Court Street outside of CB West High School. About 100 people showed up for the student-led rally, which had cars beeping in support as they drove by. The controversial policy wants to make sure that teachers take a “neutral” approach when talking about “socio-political” issues. Language in an earlier draft of the policy specifically mentioned...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WHYY

Mercer County repeatedly failed to file payroll taxes on time and lacked a properly credentialed CFO. That cost taxpayers nearly $4.5 million

The tax man came for Mercer County several times between 2018 and 2021. That’s because it didn’t pay taxes on time. During that period, the county paid nearly $4.5 million in fines and penalties for not making timely payroll tax payments to both the IRS and the state Division of Taxation, according to a report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

The City of Philadelphia has started to recruit summer lifeguards early

Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year. Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people

PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Trace

Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
