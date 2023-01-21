Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Delaware County confirms tuberculosis case at William Penn School District
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Delaware County Health Department is confirming a case of tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District. The district notified the county Health Department on Sunday.
Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
Coming in March: A mayoral forum on gun violence, with community-sourced questions and a focus on solutions
This story originally appeared on Billy Penn, and is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Every person running to be Philly’s next mayor talks about doing...
After rider pushback, SEPTA delays ‘bus revolution’ until 2024
SEPTA will delay the start of its much-hyped revamp of city bus routes amid pushback from riders. Instead of going into effect this fall, the changes won’t be implemented until 2024. Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the plan Monday with 60 community members weighing in on the...
Central Bucks Working with “Pro-Religious” Law Firm to Roll Out Book Review Policy
DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Central Bucks School District has been working with a “pro-religious” law firm as it rolls out its controversial book review policy. In an e-mail sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the district said that it had been working with the Independence Law Center to create guidelines that will be used to implement the district’s new policy for reviewing books. Policy 109 was passed by the school board last July to screen books for “sexualized content.” In the e-mail, district Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh said that the law firm was brought in “at the board’s suggestion.” The firm provides free services to school districts...
Action News finds questionable street repairs by the City of Philadelphia
Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.
Students Protest Central Bucks’ “Neutrality” Policy, Worry About Fallout
DOYLESTOWN, PA—After a protest involving potato chips was shut down last week, Doylestown’s LGBTQ community held a successful rally on Friday afternoon outside CB West High School to protest the district’s new Policy 321, which they say is targeting them. The Friday afternoon protest was held on Court Street outside of CB West High School. About 100 people showed up for the student-led rally, which had cars beeping in support as they drove by. The controversial policy wants to make sure that teachers take a “neutral” approach when talking about “socio-political” issues. Language in an earlier draft of the policy specifically mentioned...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Students, teachers protest policy banning pride flags in Central Bucks School District classrooms
Karen Smith, region one Central Bucks school board member, said policy 321 originally began last spring as an administrative directive but evolved into something more.
Mercer County repeatedly failed to file payroll taxes on time and lacked a properly credentialed CFO. That cost taxpayers nearly $4.5 million
The tax man came for Mercer County several times between 2018 and 2021. That’s because it didn’t pay taxes on time. During that period, the county paid nearly $4.5 million in fines and penalties for not making timely payroll tax payments to both the IRS and the state Division of Taxation, according to a report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller.
The City of Philadelphia has started to recruit summer lifeguards early
Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year. Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.
WOLF
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence is not seeking re-election
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Montgomery County will see major changes in leadership next year. County Commissioner Ken Lawrence (D) announced on...
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
Shot on the Job: Philly’s Public Workers Are Under Fire
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
9 Democratic Philadelphia mayoral candidates attend gun violence forum
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Nine out of 10 Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidates attended a forum at St Joseph’s University about gun violence Thursday night. The forum was organized by Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Curtis Jones. 6abc was the media partner and Christie Ileto served as a panelist...
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
