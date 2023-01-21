Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Tri-City Herald
Lyle Alzado Might Have Been the Toughest Raider Ever
The Las Vegas Raiders could use a number of things moving forward and one is an additional dose of toughness. The Raiders have had that element in abundance throughout much of their 64-year history, especially in Oakland and Los Angeles, and one player who had more than his share of it was defensive end Lyle Alzado.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tri-City Herald
Startin’ Somethin’: Robert Kraft, Purchasing the Patriots and The Jacksons?
When searching for the origins of the New England Patriots dynasty, it would be acceptable to “Blame it on the Boogie.”. The story of longtime fan turned team owner and CEO, Robert Kraft, is one which is revered within the annals of the region’s folklore. Since his official purchase of the team on Jan. 21, 1994 (of which Pats fans celebrated the anniversary this weekend) the Patriots organization has enjoyed an unprecedented level of success. However, the history of the Patriots is one that involves as much defeat as it does victory.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason. After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera's team stuttered down the stretch and missed out. Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders' roster will look like next season...and that starts with player evaluation.
Tri-City Herald
Rams’ Thomas Brown to Interview For Chargers’ Offensive Coordinator Job
The Chargers have identified another candidate to interview for the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, brining the total to five coaches who are in the running for the job up to this point. After previously requesting permission to speak with Zac Robinson and Greg Olson of the Rams, Jerrod Johnson of...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff...
Tri-City Herald
Huskies Use Texas Momentum to Offer Young Dallas Linebacker
The trickledown has begun. Not quite a month following six fair-weather days in Texas, capped off by a triumphant Alamo Bowl showing against the Texas Longhorns, the University of Washington football program has started to put all of that positive Lone Star spin to good use. On Monday morning, the...
Tri-City Herald
Another Cowboys Season Ends on a Baffling Late-Game Decision
We were planning on pinning this on the kicker, the poor man with the quiet eyes who spent the entire day being followed around by a network camera like he was hosting an art installation on internal tumult. We were planning on pinning this on the quarterback, too. And while...
Tri-City Herald
Sabres bring win streak into matchup against the Jets
Buffalo Sabres (24-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-16-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will try to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg is 31-16-1 overall and 17-6-0 at home. The Jets have gone 12-5-0...
Tri-City Herald
Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown
Just when it seemed like the days of extended losing were past the New Orleans Pelicans, they find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak. New Orleans hasn’t just been losing, they’ve lost by an average of 16.3 points per game. Since beating the Phoenix Suns in OT...
Tri-City Herald
Castellanos Primed For Breakout Season
Nick Castellanos had some uplifting moments offensively for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. There just weren’t enough of them. Certainly not enough to justify a $100 million contract. In the postseason, Castellanos made a couple of scintillating plays defensively which added to the bizarre season. He has never been...
Tri-City Herald
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic’s 41
Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic still had on the...
Tri-City Herald
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are `Easily’ The Favorites To Win Championship
The Boston Celtics are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, one of the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference. It still won't diminish the fact some consider them the best team in the NBA. At least that's how ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels. The Celtics remain the No. 1 seed in the East entering tonight's game against the Miami Heat.
