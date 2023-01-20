Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs mulling to reduce asset management investments
Goldman Sachs Group is weighing an option to minimise the $59bn of alternative investments in its asset management unit, the firm’s asset and wealth management division’s chief investment officer Julian Salisbury told Reuters in an interview. The move is aimed at increasing the bank’s profits, which has seen...
California lawmakers introduce new ‘wealth tax’ for ultra-rich residents
California lawmakers have introduced new tax legislation for the state’s wealthiest residents. Spearheaded by Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat representing the state’s 24th district in Northern California, the new legislation would tax an extra 1.5% on residents with a global net worth of $1 billion and include a 1% tax for those making $50 […]
Global economy seen facing a challenging year -Eurochambres
BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The international business community expects a challenging 2023 marked by geopolitical tensions, high inflation and the energy crisis, according to the Eurochambres global economic survey published Wednesday.
Lazard names new CEO of financial advisory unit in MENA
Investment bank Lazard has named Wassim Al-Khatib as the new CEO of its financial advisory arm in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Al-Khatib has also been appointed as CEO of Lazard’s Saudi Arabian subsidiary. Both the appointments are subject to regulatory approval. Al-Khatib, who was earlier...
