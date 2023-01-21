Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Exercise rider killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs died doing what he loved
TAMPA, Fla. - The brother of a Venezuelan exercise rider who died Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Downs said 19-year-old Daniel Quintero was following his dreams of becoming a jockey when he was killed. According to the Tampa Bay Downs, Daniel Quintero died during a training accident at the...
Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe
LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay teen chosen from among hundreds of dancers to compete in Prix de Lausanne
TAMPA, Fla. — Next Generation Ballet dancer and Clearwater native Christopher McGowan, 18, plans to head to Switzerland later this week to compete in the 50th Prix de Lausanne. The dance competition draws some of the world's best young dancers between the ages of 15-18 to compete for scholarships...
St. Petersburg High School Student Arrested With Gun In School
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla – A 15-year-old, 10th-grader at St. Petersburg High School has been charged with bringing a gun on school property. According to police, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a school resource officer at St. Petersburg High School, 2501 5th Ave. N. saw
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”
In case you missed it, the curriculum for AP African American Studies courses was shot down due to a "lack of educational value." I interviewed three Tampa history teachers to get their thoughts on this historic issue.
Bay News 9
Pasco County hero doing all he can for veterans
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One Bay area retirement community pays tribute to veterans every day. But that’s not all. The County Place mobile home community in New Port Richey also finds ways to continue to support them. George McBride runs the Veterans Memorial Park at the mobile home...
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
World War II practice rocket found in Brooksville
A World War II practice rocket was found over the weekend at a trail in Brooksville.
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
15-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to St. Pete High School
A 15-year-old St. Petersburg High School student was arrested Tuesday after they attempted to pass a handgun to another student, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Bay News 9
Manatee County schools prepare for book ban
TAMPA, Fla. — Schools across the region are figuring out how to comply with a state rule that outlines how they should choose which books are included in their libraries. This is in relation to the implementation of Governor Ron DeSantis’ House Bill 1467, which says parents have the right to choose what reading materials their kids are exposed to. It became law in July but a recent rule outlined new guidelines.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
fox13news.com
Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant
TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
WATCH: Park rangers remove ‘monster’ toad from wild, could be largest on record
A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.
Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jarvis Boatwright, 4-star safety out of Florida, includes 3 SEC programs in top 5
Jarvis Boatwright, a 4-star safety out of Clearwater, Florida, announced Sunday that he has whittled his offer list to 5 schools, including 3 SEC programs. Boatwright included Tennessee, South Carolina and his home state Florida Gators, also including fellow in-state competition UCF and Florida State. It is unknown where he leans as of yet, though he recently attended a Junior Day at Florida State, as well as an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in October.
Bay News 9
Powell Middle School student fights through cancer diagnosis
TAMPA, Fla. — When Powell Middle School 7th grader Aleigha Wilson found out she was diagnosed with fast-progressing leukemia, that meant she had to stop playing basketball — a sport she loved — to focus on her health. These days, one would find Aleigha sitting on the...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Shiver me timbers! Tampa mayor refuses to hand over city's key to Ye Mystic Krewe pirates
TAMPA, Fla. — 'Arghhh' you ready for pirates to invade the city of Tampa this weekend during the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival? Well, you better prepare if not because Mayor Jane Castor refused to hand over the city's key without a fight!. Pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of...
