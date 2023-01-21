ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe

LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
LUTZ, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County hero doing all he can for veterans

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One Bay area retirement community pays tribute to veterans every day. But that’s not all. The County Place mobile home community in New Port Richey also finds ways to continue to support them. George McBride runs the Veterans Memorial Park at the mobile home...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County schools prepare for book ban

TAMPA, Fla. — Schools across the region are figuring out how to comply with a state rule that outlines how they should choose which books are included in their libraries. This is in relation to the implementation of Governor Ron DeSantis’ House Bill 1467, which says parents have the right to choose what reading materials their kids are exposed to. It became law in July but a recent rule outlined new guidelines.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa family reunites with woman who saved 10-day-old daughter with CPR at Riverview restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. - A happy and healthy four-month-old Scarlett reunited with the woman who saved her life back in October. When Scarlett was just ten days old, she turned blue and pale while sitting at a restaurant with her family. Scarlett’s parents called out for help, and a restaurant patron jumped into action. The woman started performing CPR on little Scarlett and brought her back to consciousness before paramedics arrived at Fred's Market in Riverview.
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jarvis Boatwright, 4-star safety out of Florida, includes 3 SEC programs in top 5

Jarvis Boatwright, a 4-star safety out of Clearwater, Florida, announced Sunday that he has whittled his offer list to 5 schools, including 3 SEC programs. Boatwright included Tennessee, South Carolina and his home state Florida Gators, also including fellow in-state competition UCF and Florida State. It is unknown where he leans as of yet, though he recently attended a Junior Day at Florida State, as well as an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in October.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Powell Middle School student fights through cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. — When Powell Middle School 7th grader Aleigha Wilson found out she was diagnosed with fast-progressing leukemia, that meant she had to stop playing basketball — a sport she loved — to focus on her health. These days, one would find Aleigha sitting on the...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
