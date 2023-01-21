TAMPA, Fla. — Schools across the region are figuring out how to comply with a state rule that outlines how they should choose which books are included in their libraries. This is in relation to the implementation of Governor Ron DeSantis’ House Bill 1467, which says parents have the right to choose what reading materials their kids are exposed to. It became law in July but a recent rule outlined new guidelines.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO