For the better part of the first half, Ole Miss had No. 25 Arkansas right where it wanted. Then Arkansas got a pair of 3-pointers from freshman guard Joseph Pinion. Those treys gave the Razorbacks a little momentum heading into halftime, and once the Hogs came out for the second half, they took it to the Rebels, built a double-digit lead and then held on for a 69-57 win.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO