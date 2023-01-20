Read full article on original website
Parham: Ole Miss hoops struggles open up finance and fan support questions
Every Ole Miss home basketball game, currently, is an examination of noticeable inefficiencies equivalent to lab tests, checking the health of the subject and debating the diagnosis and the prognosis. While some fans show because they enjoy the product, far too many show up as victims of the sunken-cost fallacy,...
Rebels continue to bloster offensive line, add Taimani
Ole Miss continued to add some depth to its offensive line Monday, landing a commitment from former Wyoming offensive tackle Mana Taimani. Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder from Pittsburg, Calif., most recently played at Diablo Valley College. He chose Ole Miss after a weekend visit. He also visited Oklahoma State and...
Rebels continue to bolster secondary, add Walton
Ole Miss continues to hope to retain cornerback Davison Igbinosun, but the Rebels won't be caught-flat footed. Knowing Igbinosun could leave for Texas A&M, Miami or elsewhere, Ole Miss Sunday landed a commitment from former Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the week.
Turnover-plagued Rebels fall short at Arkansas
For the better part of the first half, Ole Miss had No. 25 Arkansas right where it wanted. Then Arkansas got a pair of 3-pointers from freshman guard Joseph Pinion. Those treys gave the Razorbacks a little momentum heading into halftime, and once the Hogs came out for the second half, they took it to the Rebels, built a double-digit lead and then held on for a 69-57 win.
