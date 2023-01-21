Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Build Montana wins its second national award
BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
yourbigsky.com
ALERT: Overdoses spike in Yellowstone County in past few weeks
State, Local Officials Report Sharp Increase in Overdoses in Recent Weeks and now the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ), and local law enforcement is warning the public. In this most recent surge from January 11 to January 23, a total...
KULR8
Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings
BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
yourbigsky.com
The Rims of Billings
The Rimrocks, also known as the “Rims,” are a unique geological formation located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrocks are a series of cliffs that rise dramatically from the surrounding prairie, creating a stunning natural landmark that can be seen from miles away. These cliffs are made of sandstone...
KULR8
'Worth its weight in gold:' First Billings Fire Department mobile response team up and running
BILLINGS, Mont. - The first Billings Fire Department mobile response team is up and running. So far, the team has responded to about 360 calls. "We were able to finally get the first team up and running December 1," Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said. "We're very excited about it because it's been worth its weight in gold."
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni
BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
Grant Applications Available to Turn Spaces of Billings, into Places of Billings
"If you have an idea for transforming a space to a Place in Yellowstone County, apply Now for the 2023 grant." Better Off in Billings shared this post on Instagram, and y’all know by now, I love art. I enjoy supporting artists and promoting them. Better Off in Billings...
Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction, looks forward to first class
After 18 months of construction, the 135,000-square-foot Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings is complete.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
KULR8
Montana State Billings' Bradley Graves sets school indoor hurdles record
BOZEMAN — Bradley Graves, a sophomore from Ballantine, broke the Montana State Billings indoor track and field 60-meter hurdles record at the Bobcat Challenge on Saturday. Graves finished in 8.41 seconds to best the record previously set by Austin Lindquist in 2017 at 8.51. Graves finished second in the field Saturday.
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
KULR8
Big Block, Sizzling Slam featured in Super 8 Plays of the Week
Check out the playmakers in the latest edition of the Super 8 Plays of the Week. Featuring Billings Central, Billings West, Billings Skyview, Hardin and Miles City.
yourbigsky.com
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
KULR8
Billings Mustangs tab Matt Allen as new general manager
BILLINGS, Montana – After completing a thorough national search, the Billings Mustangs announced today that Matt Allen has been named the club’s new General Manager. In that position, Allen will oversee the team’s staff and day-to-day operations, while continuing to grow the game of baseball in southern Montana and give back to the Billings community. Allen replaces outgoing General Manager Gary Roller, who recently announced his retirement after eighteen years at the Mustangs’ helm.
Beloved Billings advocate, restauranteur 'Ziggy' Ziegler dies at 89
James 'Ziggy' Ziegler, a pillar of the Billings community for over 40 years, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 89.
KULR8
Montana State Billings' Kortney Nelson is GNAC's player of week
Kortney Nelson of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week on Monday. Nelson is a sophomore guard from Scobey. She posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Yellowjackets won at home 73-61 against No. 5/6...
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
