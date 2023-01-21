ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

24-Year-Old Calvert Woman Killed In Fatal Crash, Passenger Injured

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured another early this morning in Calvert County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School

RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
RIDGE, MD
DC News Now

Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
LANHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault

LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Two Suspects Charged With Murder Of St. Mary’s County Man Reported Missing

GREAT MILLS, Md. –State Police arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a St. Mary’s County man reported missing last year in December. The accused are identified as Michelina Goodwin, 45 and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
GREAT MILLS, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash

Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
LAUREL, DE
Bay Net

Jean Elizabeth Engman

Jean Elizabeth Engman, 94 of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Medley’s Neck, passed away on January 15, 2023 at home. She was born on February 19, 1928 in NY to the late Manley Leon McCullough and Hazel (Pelton) McCullough. Jean is survived by her son, Kim Engman of Great...
GREAT MILLS, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Driver struck, killed while waiting behind stopped school bus in Seaford

A crash behind a stopped school bus in Seaford resulted in the death of one driver Monday morning. Delaware State Police said a school bus on Route 13 near Lakeside Road was stopped and had its red lights flashing and the stop sign extended to pick up some children. A northbound driver struck a car that was already stopped behind the bus.
SEAFORD, DE

