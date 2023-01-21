Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pair Busted With Trunk Full Of Drugs While Driving In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says
A pair who were driving with a small pharmacy of illegal drugs in the trunk of their car in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday morning are facing a host of criminal charges, the sheriff’s office announced. Barry Nathaniel Booker, 61, was driving on Three Notch Road near North...
Bay Net
63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
Bay Net
24-Year-Old Calvert Woman Killed In Fatal Crash, Passenger Injured
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one and injured another early this morning in Calvert County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, Maryland to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School
RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Police find man killed in Lanham neighborhood during welfare check
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a man on Finns Lane. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were in the 7700 block around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday after they received a call to check on someone’s welfare. Police found a […]
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
Retired Anne Arundel County K9 officer dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
Driver Killed After Crash Landing Into Calvert County Building: State Police
Maryland State Police investigators were called to a business park in Calvert County on Monday night when a driver lost control at a busy intersection and was killed after coming to a crashing halt when he struck a building. Prince Frederick resident Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, needed to be extricated...
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
Prince William man charged with impersonating state trooper, public intoxication
According to the City of Manassas Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers responded to a gas station on the 9600 of Grant Avenue after it was reported that a man wearing a campaign-style Virginia State Trooper hat was harassing several patrons and employees.
Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault
LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Two Suspects Charged With Murder Of St. Mary’s County Man Reported Missing
GREAT MILLS, Md. –State Police arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a St. Mary’s County man reported missing last year in December. The accused are identified as Michelina Goodwin, 45 and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
Bay Net
Jean Elizabeth Engman
Jean Elizabeth Engman, 94 of Great Mills, MD, formerly of Medley’s Neck, passed away on January 15, 2023 at home. She was born on February 19, 1928 in NY to the late Manley Leon McCullough and Hazel (Pelton) McCullough. Jean is survived by her son, Kim Engman of Great...
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
WDEL 1150AM
Driver struck, killed while waiting behind stopped school bus in Seaford
A crash behind a stopped school bus in Seaford resulted in the death of one driver Monday morning. Delaware State Police said a school bus on Route 13 near Lakeside Road was stopped and had its red lights flashing and the stop sign extended to pick up some children. A northbound driver struck a car that was already stopped behind the bus.
Comments / 0