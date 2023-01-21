Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Noem outlaws South Dakota Government Contracts with six countries
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for new approach to state government contracts. The governor has issued a directive banning all state government from making technology purchases or entering into contracts with businesses connected to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, or Cuba. Contractors wanting to...
Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate
PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the...
dakotafreepress.com
SB 75 Clarifies Dads Must Pay for Moms’ Pregnancies, Does Not Change Child Support Status Quo or Inequity of Abortion Ban
Governor Kristi Noem is making a big deal of pushing fathers to support the eggs they fertilize. But I’m not sure her bill changes much. Senate Bill 75, introduced to gubernatorial fanfare last week by Senator David Wheeler (R-22/Huron), revises the provisions related to parental support for expenses related to pregnancy and childbirth. Current statute says that dad and mom “are jointly and severally liable to pay the expenses of the mother’s pregnancy and confinement.” SB 75 elaborates in Section 1, saying dad and mom have equal responsibility to pay “the reasonable expenses related to the mother’s pregnancy or prenatal care for the child, labor and delivery of the child, and postpartum recovery and any medical complications arising from pregnancy with the child.”
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn't make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
beckerspayer.com
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
newsfromthestates.com
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
Plainsman
And so it begins...
In the 2012 debut single from Kacey Musgraves, the catchy lyrics of “Merry Go ‘Round” talk about the struggles of simply accepting the life laid before us and struggling through rather than fighting for a different path, which then leads to the next generation doing the same, and so on and so forth.
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked.
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
dakotafreepress.com
Food Tax Notes: Bartels Pretends Voters Don’t Want Tax Cut, Dems Prepare Compromise, Alternative Revenue Awaits
A remarkable number of Republicans are not leaping onboard with Governor Kristi Noem’s embrace of the Democratic proposal to repeal South Dakota’s unusual and immoral tax on groceries. Speaker Hugh Bartels (R-5/Watertown) frames his opposition in a ridiculous misrepresentation of the popular will:. House Speaker Hugh Bartels said...
KEVN
Real-life ‘Top Gun’ from South Dakota finally recognized for Korean War dogfight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams (from Wilmot, S.D.) earned the Silver Star for his service in the Korean War, including 70 combat missions. But there was something always missing. In November 1952, then-Lt. Williams led three F9F Panthers in a ground support mission...
newscenter1.tv
How much does a ‘public servant’ make? Here’s what South Dakota pays its elected officials
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elected officials are ‘public servants,’ and work for the people that live in their jurisdiction. But how much do ‘we the people’ pay them?. There are 161 state-level elected officials, and 3 members of the federal Congressional Delegation. Here’s how much they get paid by the state, or the federal government, according to South Dakota’s public transparency website:
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
Bill filings would change under Randolph plan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
