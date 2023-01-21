Governor Kristi Noem is making a big deal of pushing fathers to support the eggs they fertilize. But I’m not sure her bill changes much. Senate Bill 75, introduced to gubernatorial fanfare last week by Senator David Wheeler (R-22/Huron), revises the provisions related to parental support for expenses related to pregnancy and childbirth. Current statute says that dad and mom “are jointly and severally liable to pay the expenses of the mother’s pregnancy and confinement.” SB 75 elaborates in Section 1, saying dad and mom have equal responsibility to pay “the reasonable expenses related to the mother’s pregnancy or prenatal care for the child, labor and delivery of the child, and postpartum recovery and any medical complications arising from pregnancy with the child.”

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO