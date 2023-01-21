Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Sweet Science Coffee near Courthouse rebrands as SIMONA Café
The Arlington location of Sweet Science Coffee in Lyon Village rang in the New Year with a new name, SIMONA Café, and more food and drink options. Despite the new offerings, “the coffee program is still a really good program,” says owner Jad Bouchebel, who remains a partner in the business. Sweet Science continues to operate under the original brand in D.C.’s NoMA neighborhood.
arlnow.com
The new CVS with the large brick wall along Wilson Blvd plans to open next month
The Wilson Blvd CVS with a large blank, brick wall facing the street is set to open next month. A new CVS, on the former site of the Highlander Motor Inn at 3336 Wilson Blvd near Virginia Square and Clarendon (and next to Mario’s Pizza), is aiming to open in a few weeks, we’re told.
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Former Arlington teachers union president arrested in Fairfax County
(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization. Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was arrested yesterday (Monday) in Prince William County on four counts of embezzlement. She was taken to...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: VHC to build mental health and rehab facility at former urgent care site
VHC Health could break ground on a new mental health and rehabilitation facility at its old urgent care facility on S. Carlin Springs Road as soon as this year. Arlington County and VHC Health — the new name of Virginia Hospital Center — announced a joint agreement this afternoon to expand behavioral health and rehab services through the proposed project at 601 S. Carlin Springs Road.
arlnow.com
County Board approves two apartment towers in Crystal City
Two 30-story apartment towers proposed for Crystal City received a green light from the Arlington County Board on Saturday. The proposal from JBG Smith will redevelop a block at the intersection of 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive that is currently home to a vacant office building from the 1960s and, until demolition started earlier this year, a strip of one-story retail that included the restaurant Jaleo.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old of Maryland that took happened late Thursday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5:30 pm, police arrived at the 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue to investigate the report of a possible shooting. When police arrived, they found Keshon Cornish suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cornish was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 56-year-old Morgan Francis was shot to death Saturday night in Southwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4700 Block of 1st Street near the border of Prince George’s County. Shortly after 10:30 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. At a residential building police located Francis of Southwest D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical examiner’s office. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
Woodbridge 7-Eleven has liquor license revoked in response to area crime
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An uptick in crime is sparking change to a shopping center at the intersection of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway. In just the past week, there's been a stabbing and a fatal shooting. Both were in or near the parking lot of the 7-Eleven. "I...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
