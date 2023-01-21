ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Related
arlnow.com

Sweet Science Coffee near Courthouse rebrands as SIMONA Café

The Arlington location of Sweet Science Coffee in Lyon Village rang in the New Year with a new name, SIMONA Café, and more food and drink options. Despite the new offerings, “the coffee program is still a really good program,” says owner Jad Bouchebel, who remains a partner in the business. Sweet Science continues to operate under the original brand in D.C.’s NoMA neighborhood.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
addictedtovacation.com

5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive

There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

JUST IN: VHC to build mental health and rehab facility at former urgent care site

VHC Health could break ground on a new mental health and rehabilitation facility at its old urgent care facility on S. Carlin Springs Road as soon as this year. Arlington County and VHC Health — the new name of Virginia Hospital Center — announced a joint agreement this afternoon to expand behavioral health and rehab services through the proposed project at 601 S. Carlin Springs Road.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

County Board approves two apartment towers in Crystal City

Two 30-story apartment towers proposed for Crystal City received a green light from the Arlington County Board on Saturday. The proposal from JBG Smith will redevelop a block at the intersection of 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive that is currently home to a vacant office building from the 1960s and, until demolition started earlier this year, a strip of one-story retail that included the restaurant Jaleo.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old of Maryland that took happened late Thursday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5:30 pm, police arrived at the 4000 Block of Minnesota Avenue to investigate the report of a possible shooting. When police arrived, they found Keshon Cornish suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cornish was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 23-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was stabbed in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday night. He did not survive. This incident happened at the 2000 block of P Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a man down. Police found 47-year-old Mubarak Mursal suffering from a puncture wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 47-Year-Old Stabbed And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 56-year-old Morgan Francis was shot to death Saturday night in Southwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4700 Block of 1st Street near the border of Prince George’s County. Shortly after 10:30 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. At a residential building police located Francis of Southwest D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical examiner’s office. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 56-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia

Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

