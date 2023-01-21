ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa House OK's new rule to bypass financial scrutiny for education reform committee bills

The Iowa House passed new administrative rules on Monday, despite Democrats' objections over changes they say create a lack of transparency in the legislative process. The new rules, proposed by House Republicans, mean any bill that passes through the newly created education reform committee won't have to go through appropriations, or the ways and means committee.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign private school tuition bill Tuesday

Governor Kim Reynolds is signing her top priority into law hours after it passed the Iowa House & Senate and just a few weeks into the legislative session. The Students First Act passed in the Iowa House Monday evening 55-45 and the Iowa Senate 31-18 shortly after midnight Tuesday. The proposal will give Iowa students funds to attend private school.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill

LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices in Iowa rise 11.3 cents in last week

Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.21/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.7 cents per gallon higher...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

After 175 days, Ingredion strike over as union ratifies new contract

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BCTGM International Union announced on their Facebook page Sunday that the Ingredion strike has ended after a contract was "overwhelmingly" ratified. Ingredion workers took to the picket line on August 1, 2022 regarding topics that included diminished seniority rights, the elimination of guaranteed days off and what they say is a "wage scale that will move many members’ wages backwards."
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE

