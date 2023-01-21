Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa House OK's new rule to bypass financial scrutiny for education reform committee bills
The Iowa House passed new administrative rules on Monday, despite Democrats' objections over changes they say create a lack of transparency in the legislative process. The new rules, proposed by House Republicans, mean any bill that passes through the newly created education reform committee won't have to go through appropriations, or the ways and means committee.
cbs2iowa.com
WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign private school tuition bill Tuesday
Governor Kim Reynolds is signing her top priority into law hours after it passed the Iowa House & Senate and just a few weeks into the legislative session. The Students First Act passed in the Iowa House Monday evening 55-45 and the Iowa Senate 31-18 shortly after midnight Tuesday. The proposal will give Iowa students funds to attend private school.
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
cbs2iowa.com
School tuition bill heads to Governor Reynolds' desk after passing Senate
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gov. Kim Reynolds' controversial "school choice" bill now heads to her desk after being passed just after midnight in the Senate. This comes after the Iowa House passed the bill Monday night just after 9 p.m. 55 to 45. The bill then...
norfolkneradio.com
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate
(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
Nebraska Residents Now Have To Get a REAL ID License by May 7, 2025, to Board Airline Flights or Enter Federal Buildings
Nebraska residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, in order to board planes or federal buildings. This is what the Nebraska DMV says on its website.
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
Iowa GOP Moves To Stop SNAP Users From Buying White Rice, Fresh Meat And More
A proposed bill could prevent Iowans who use the former Food Stamp Program from purchasing various pantry staples.
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices in Iowa rise 11.3 cents in last week
Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.21/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.7 cents per gallon higher...
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
cbs2iowa.com
After 175 days, Ingredion strike over as union ratifies new contract
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BCTGM International Union announced on their Facebook page Sunday that the Ingredion strike has ended after a contract was "overwhelmingly" ratified. Ingredion workers took to the picket line on August 1, 2022 regarding topics that included diminished seniority rights, the elimination of guaranteed days off and what they say is a "wage scale that will move many members’ wages backwards."
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
AOL Corp
Iowa Republicans want to ban SNAP recipients from buying meat, white bread, and American cheese
Iowa Republicans proposed a bill that would drastically limit what foods SNAP recipients can buy. People wouldn't be able to buy grocery staples like white bread, American cheese, fresh meat, and more. Critics argue the bill would further burden low-income people who are already food-insecure. Iowa Republicans are proposing sweeping...
Comments / 1