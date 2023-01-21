Read full article on original website
27 First News
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
27 First News
Deborah Jean Mick, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Deborah Jean Mick passed away at age 71. She was born on January 24, 1951, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to parents George Allen and Virginia Lee (Hamner) Mick. Debi started school in West Virginia, then later moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania...
27 First News
Jackie Don Truax, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie Don Truax, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away January 23, 2023 at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. He was 84. Jackie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 15, 1938 to Garnet (Rowe) Truax and Samuel Truax. He was a crane operator...
27 First News
Robert E. Wolfe, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Wolfe, 77, of Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born to the late Robert and Florence (Reidsone) Wolfe in Lewisburg, PA on September 11, 1945. Bob was a graduate of Lewisburg High School...
27 First News
Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Barclay MacCartney, 64, of Girard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from a five year battle with Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. Jeffrey, fondly known as Jeff, was born to Jerry B. and Patricia MacCartney, on November 27, 1958, in Lancaster, Ohio. Jeff was...
27 First News
LuAnn (Martig) Dohar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Friday, January 20, 2023 when LuAnn (Martig) Dohar passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio surrounded by her loved ones. LuAnn was born in Salem, Ohio on December 30, 1954 to parents Donald and Shirley (Mix) Martig.
27 First News
Tyler James McCaslin, Salem, Ohio-obit
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tyler James McCaslin, 34, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was born March 14, 1988, in Bradenton, Florida, son of Duane McCaslin, Sr. and the late Kathleen (Martineau) McCaslin. Tyler attended school at Riverside High School in Ellwood City,...
27 First News
Patricia A. Carnes, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Carnes, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Virginia Lou Arnold, Vernon, Ohio
VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lou Arnold, age 65, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren. She was born on March 29, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Bertha Ellen (King) and Ivan Lee Rose. Virginia was a 1975 graduate of Joseph...
27 First News
Jeffrey C. Wolbert, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Curtis Wolbert, 63, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Jeff was born on April 16, 1959 in Norton, Virginia, the son of the late William and Laura J. (Drugmand) Wolbert. He was a 1977 graduate of West Allegheny High School.
27 First News
Joyce Sarah Fragle, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Sarah Oakes Fragle, age 81, of Hermitage, peacefully passed away at Sharon Regional Hospital on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Marie Woge Wilson. She was one of the founding members of...
27 First News
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle, N.E., Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Pat) E. Daugherty was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday January 21, 2023 at her daughters home, after a short illness. Family was there as she took her last beautiful breath. She was born October 14, 1940 being the first...
27 First News
Carlo Bario, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlo Bario, 50, of Warren passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 13, 1972, in Vieste, Italy, the son of Antonio and Filomena (Mariani) Bario. Carlo came to the USA in 1976 and was a 1990 graduate of Howland...
27 First News
Pamela G. (Goff) Steiner, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela G. Steiner, 61, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home in Boardman surrounded by family. Pam was born October 11, 1961, in Covington, Virginia, a daughter of Shelby J. Goff (Ratliff) and the late Charles W. Goff. Pam graduated from Newton...
27 First News
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
27 First News
Brian Keith Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice. He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent...
27 First News
Henry J. McCormick, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness. Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick. Henry was...
27 First News
Theresa A. Palermo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Palermo, 101, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Theresa was born March 30, 1921, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dominic Lovaglio AKA Dominic Walley and Rosa Sinsetivo Lovaglio, of Carbone, Italy. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was two years old.
