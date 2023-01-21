Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County District 4 Supervisor Dan Gjerde announces he will not seek reelection
MENDOCINO Co., 1/24/23 — Mendocino County District 4 Supervisor Dan Gjerde announced that he will not be seeking reelection when his term expires, and so will not be running in the 2024 election. Gjerde made the announcement during the regular reports from each supervisor during today’s Board of Supervisors...
Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”
WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
Willits’ supercentenarian Edie Ceccarelli will turn 115 on Feb. 5 with a “drive-by parade,” now world’s third oldest person
WILLITS, 1/24/23 — Willits’ own Edie Ceccarelli will be turning 115 on Saturday, February 5, and in what has become a town tradition, her birthday will be celebrated with a “drive-by parade” beginning at 1 p.m. Just last month, Ceccarelli once again made headlines by becoming the oldest person in the United States, and due to the recent passing of 118-year-old Lucile Randon of France, she is now the third oldest person in the world.
O’Neill: Good enough vs. doing it right (column)
This is our farm column from farmer Casey O’Neill. O’Neill is the owner operator of HappyDay Farms north of Laytonville, and a long time advocate for the cannabis community in Mendocino Co; more of his writing can be found here. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected].
