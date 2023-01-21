WILLITS, 1/24/23 — Willits’ own Edie Ceccarelli will be turning 115 on Saturday, February 5, and in what has become a town tradition, her birthday will be celebrated with a “drive-by parade” beginning at 1 p.m. Just last month, Ceccarelli once again made headlines by becoming the oldest person in the United States, and due to the recent passing of 118-year-old Lucile Randon of France, she is now the third oldest person in the world.

WILLITS, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO