Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
Update: Fargo man accused of starting fire in apartment arrested
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment. Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S....
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Discussions at Valley City State University: Gun violence and prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gun violence and prevention has been a hot bed for discussion in the U.S. for many years. At Valley City State University, people were asking what can be done to combat it. “None of us want our kids to be dying this way. None...
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash
A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North...
Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
Fargo suspect faces drug and terrorizing charges in early morning incident
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is facing charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. Fargo Police responded to a report of a man who made a threat with a pistol following an argument with another person. After gathering information from the victim and witnesses, an officer contacted the...
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
Police search for stolen car following metro chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
WFPD Officer awarded the Purple Heart
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. awarded Officer Tim Brown with a Purple Heart. Officer Brown suffered a heart attack on October 31, 2021, while he was booking two women into the Cass County Jail. WFPD said the Purple Heart is given to those who...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Thank you to all of you folks who have remained patient while incurring inconveniences resulting from our winter weather. Please know the Valley City Street Department, the Barnes County Highway Department and the North Dakota Department of Transportation have all been making great efforts to make your streets and roads safe. Winds, snow, freezing fog and a lack of sunshine work against them as they work to break through and remove the ice on roads.
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Man tased after crews respond to small Apartment Fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he was uncooperative during a fire investigation at his apartment. The Fargo Fire Department responded to a call for an odor at 4375 10th Ave. S. around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The caller reported smelling smoke throughout the building, but the alarms were not activated.
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
Fundraiser for Aneta, N.D. man hit by SUV
ANETA, N.D. (KVRR) – A man has a long road to recovery in front of him after being struck by an SUV. Nathan Nolden’s family writes on GoFundMe he and his wife Brandy were returning home on New Year’s Eve during foggy conditions when their pickup slid off the road. While friends were helping him get his truck back on the road, an Escalade struck Nathan around 50 miles per hour.
Fundraising efforts set up for ND Museum of Art after sculpture stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Garden Wheel, a centerpiece sculpture for the North Dakota Museum of Art, was stolen over the Halloween weekend in 2022. Now a GoFundMe page has been set up as they try to replace the artwork. The museum is looking to raise $10,000 for...
